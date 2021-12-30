Aeneas sworn statement by March 16, 2022

Arriving on the eve of December 31, 2021, there is a question that many have asked themselves: by when to send the asseveration to ENEA relating to the progress of the works (SAL) at 30% or 60% whose invoices are issued and do you pay, to have access to alternative options for the 110% superbonus?

Superbonus 110% and alternative options to SAL

The art. 121, paragraph 1 of the Law Decree n. 34/2020 provides, in fact, that instead of the direct use of the 110% superbonus, taxpayers can alternatively opt:

for a contribution, in the form of a discount on the consideration due, up to a maximum amount equal to the consideration itself, advanced by the suppliers who carried out the interventions and recovered by the latter in the form of a tax credit, equal to the deduction due, with the right to subsequently assign the credit to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries (the so-called discount on the invoice);

for the transfer of a tax credit of the same amount, with the option of subsequent transfer to other subjects, including credit institutions and other financial intermediaries (the so-called credit transfer).

Limited to the 110% super bonus, the alternative options can be exercised at the work progress with only two constraints:

each SAL must refer to at least 30% of the same intervention;

the state of progress of the works cannot be more than two for each overall intervention (therefore, for example, 30% -60% -100%).

The Superbonus and the Enea certification

Among the requirements for the superbonus, the qualified technician must fill in and register the sworn statements and documents required by the 110% Superbonus legislation on the Enea portal dedazionifiscali.enea.it

Enea has just informed that for the exercise of the option of the assignment of credit or the discount on the invoice, the sworn statements relating to the progress of the work at 30% or 60% whose invoices are issued and paid, for the part due, by 31/12/2021 can be sent to ENEA also in 2022 as long as it is in time for the communication of the option to the Revenue Agency, which must take place by 16 March 2022.

The certified technician who makes use of this possibility will write in the notes of the certification the sentence: “The progress of the works referred to in this sworn statement, the issue of the attached invoices and the related payments, for the due part, took place by 31 December 2021“.