Aeolian assault: 361 blades in the Sardinian sea

Calling it an assault is limiting. In reality it is a shameless plan of aeolian war on the Sardinian sea, from north to south, from east to west. From the Golfo degli Angeli to the island of Carloforte, from the stacks of Masua to the Costa Smeralda. All secret, as befits when Sardinia is involved. It had been understood for some time that the wind lobbies, on land and at sea, were working concealed, but the papers that emerge day after day from the energetic undergrowth let us understand that the lords of the wind turbines did not remain idle, rather.

All in silence

As if there were a silent and premeditated strategy, no new project was presented in the ordinary and public channels, those of the environmental assessment and the scoping phase, but it was preferred to pursue “Camera caritatis” of the ministry and Terna. The first summit behind closed doors took place in the rooms of the most powerful ministry of the third millennium. With a tender without any administrative value, the leaders of the Ecological Transition have cataloged the beauty of 64 expressions of interest on the seas of the peninsula, of which 55 by companies and business associations. Sixteen proposals are already accompanied by projects for the construction of specific floating offshore plants, to be placed, in six cases, in waters over 12 miles. The posthumous statement from the Ministry is enigmatic.

Wind fortune tellers

On the procedures that are intended to be pursued to give the green light to the blades in the sea, the text of the note of the building of the environment is for palmists: “The representatives of the Ministry have therefore taken note with favor of the general climate of sharing and collaboration that will be necessary to allow the rapid definition and approval of projects in full compliance with environmental requirements for the purpose of their realization and putting into production at the service of the national community “. Certainly, in the Italian legal system, there is not a single authorization rule that contemplates the “Quick definition and approval” of projects of this magnitude. The ministry is therefore thinking of a regulatory blitz that can give the green light, without too many obstacles, to the wind occupation of the sea. Now, however, beyond the half words and the no-obligation boutade, something more emerges that reveals a gigantic encirclement operation of the island of Sardinia. An action not only conceived, but which is taking shape with a lot of requests for authorization. The one activated is the Terna channel, the right arm of Enel for electricity transmission. The one who empties the bag is Corrado Gadaleta, responsible for Sustainability and Efficiency of Terna’s Plans. He puts the numbers on paper in a report for a select few for the construction of a wind farm in Civitavecchia. The content is explosive. The map that we publish in the central photo, the red circles are the wind farms planned in the Sardinian sea, speaks for itself.

Sardinia surrounded

Sardinia is literally surrounded by wind turbines that occupy the marine spaces directly overlapping the main navigation routes. The data is updated to the last hour: in Sardinia, requests for connection to the sea for 4,339 megawatts of power have been submitted. The request for an off-shore connection is received by Terna, the state-owned company that aims to create the largest electric “leash” for Sardinia, with a connection cable from the Sardinian to the Sicilian coasts. An operation studied at the table by the strong energy powers who are planning the energy “colonization” of Sardinia, which not only will not have autonomous energy for its own needs, considering that the main plants will be closed, but will have to undergo occupation ” military ”, both of the sea and of the mountains, for the installation of wind farms for use and consumption of the Peninsula. The data provided by Terna, according to which requests have been made for the connection of 12 wind farms offshore off the coast of Sardinia, is symptomatic of the wind downturn that is being planned. There are 361 cyclopean wind turbines, as large as those of the offshore plant designed in front of the island of Carloforte and the stacks of Masua. Each shovel with power of 12 megawatts. A “spy project”, presented to verify procedures and approaches to the great invasion of the sea. The Ministry, in fact, has expressed a positive opinion for the preliminary phase of the environmental impact assessment. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the gentlemen of Ichnusa Wind, the company that advanced that first project with 42 blades and 504 megawatts of power in the Sulcis sea, preferred to probe the field with a request for “scoping”, obtaining a green light to the next phase, despite a myriad of prescriptions. Since that moment, however, no other project has been presented in public, but it was evidently preferred to proceed along the most underground ways possible, starting precisely with the electricity connection requests made to Terna.

Names covered

The names of the gentlemen of the sea wind who have submitted the request to plug the national electricity grid remain covered. Certainly these are audacious subjects who, without knowing anything about incentives or authorization procedures, have even rushed to ask for an electrical connection, the next step or at least contextual with the design of the wind farm. Here, however, without any fear, they boldly asked for the connection of the wind, from the sea to the mainland. The direction is clear: to support the need for that Sardinia – Sicily cable-leash, Terna needs someone to apply to intercept the wind in the sea, asking for it to be connected to the mainland. It is clear that the plan to “colonize” Sardinia with offshore and offshore wind power must therefore be supported by as many courageous investors who, at this stage, however, have only presented connection requests without having any certainty of procedures and, above all, without knowing the real amount of the incentives they would like to receive from the state, or rather from citizens’ bills.

The knowledgeable

That some well-informed rumors are running among the bookmakers, however, can be understood from a simple fact: until December 2020 the requests for wind power connections at sea were 5,300 megawatts throughout Italy, from January to the end of August 2021, however, others were added for 12,000 megawatts, 220% more than the previous year. Again according to Terna’s secrets, requests for a further 8,000 megawatts would be in the formalization phase. In short, it would seem that there is a spasmodic rush to submit applications for the connection of wind turbines at sea with the mainland. It is impossible to know if they are adventurers or subjects well informed about billionaire incentives able not only to repay the investments of a thousand and one nights, but also capable of making the lords of the wind fully earn. both terrestrial and marine wind energy.

Old acquaintances

In the front row in the parterre of the presentation of the offshore wind project of Civitavecchia, where the papers emerged unequivocally, there were two old acquaintances from Sardinia: Luigi Severini, former patron of the off-shore wind farm project in Carloforte and Alex Sorokin, the planner of the thousand wind turbines in the Sardinian sea. They are the ones who are inspiring this crazy wind climb to the Sardinian sea.

The bill for the Sardinians

After all, Terna, with the go-ahead from the Ministry of Transition, can’t wait to build the cable-leash to make Sardinia depend on Sicily and give the Sardinian wind to the rest of the country. The Sardinians will be left with only the bill to pay, more and more expensive.

