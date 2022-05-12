Aerodom and Amadita deny “network” at airports to collect evidence of Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR.

The administration of Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom) and the Amadita clinical laboratory, They denied having a “network” to force passengers to take tests for Covid-19 in the laboratory installed in the International Airport of the Americas, doctor, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

The clarification is made after last April 27 the senator from La Romana, Iván Silva, denounced that the clinical laboratories, together with local airports, They “conspired” to charge for carrying out antigen tests to detect Covid-19, without this being a mandatory requirement.

In a joint letter sent to Listín Diario They indicated that the requirement to take a test is a requirement of other nations to be able to enter those territories.

“To comply with the provision, all passengers, without exception, have the option of going to the laboratory authorized by the Ministry of Public Health of their preference to take the Covid test. Even both the airlines and the AILA administration company agree in recommending that travelers arrive at the airport with the results of this exam in hand, in order to speed up the migration process,” they explained in the statement.

Both institutions indicated, after qualifying the information given by Silva as “defamatory”, that it is not based on any informative endorsement.

They clarified that the laboratory was installed at the airport in November 2020 with the aim of complying with “timely access to medical tests” in the midst of Covid-19.

In statements, the legislator also stated that the laboratories charge thousands of pesos, covered by what he described as “blackmail”, to carry out antigen and PCR tests and in case the traveler does not do it, misses the flight or has to change it.

“We were subjected to this humiliation at the International Airport of the Americas, by Aerodom, Delta Airline and the Amadita laboratory, where we had to pay for the application of an antigen test, as a requirement to leave the country, an analysis carried out without no sanitary rigor, whose results were issued in 10 minutes, without any reliability, because as a doctor, I know the rigor that every clinical trial entails, “said Silva.