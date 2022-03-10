Aeroflot, the main Russian airline, will cancel all its international flights | The World | D.W.

The Russian airline Aeroflot reported this Saturday (03.05.2022) that it is temporarily suspending all international flights from March 8 “due to unforeseen circumstances that prevent flights.”

According to the announcement posted on its website for international flight passengers, from that date only flights to and from Minsk, the capital of Belarus, will continue to operate.

A few days ago Aeroflot had already suspended all its flights to Europe and Latin America due to the closure of airspace for Russian planes decreed by the EU and other European countries and Canada, to which the United States later joined, in retaliation for the Russian invasion. from Ukraine on February 24.

Refund

The airline notes that passengers on canceled international flights can request a full refund of the ticket price. “For passengers who are still abroad at the time the flights end, the airline will do everything possible to organize their return to Russia,” he notes.

This week, Aeroflot organized three flights to Cancun (Mexico) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) to repatriate Russian citizens who were in those tourist destinations.

This Friday, the Russian airline S7 Airlines also announced the cancellation of all its international flights starting today, Saturday, after the closure of the airspace of many countries to Russian planes due to the invasion of Ukraine.

ct (efe/afp)