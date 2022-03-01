Aeroflot will fly to the DR to repatriate Russian tourists

The Russian airline Aeroflot plans to carry out this week flights to Cancun (Mexico) and Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) to repatriate Russian citizens who have been trapped by the closure of European airspace to Russian flights.

As reported by the airline, the round trip Moscow-Cancun flight will operate on March 2 and 5, and the round trip Moscow-Punta Cana will operate on March 3.

“Flights to Moscow can be used by citizens of the Russian Federation who are abroad, with round-trip tickets and who have already traveled from Moscow,” the statement said.

This Monday Russia closed its airspace to flights from 36 countries, including all those from the European Union and Canada, in response to the same measure adopted by these States after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the Federal Agency from Transport Air (Rosaviatsia).

The European measures in retaliation for the military operation that Russia launched on February 24 against Ukraine have forced the Russian airline Aeroflot to suspend all its flights to Europe and its neighboring countries until the next months of March or May.

It has also canceled its flights to several of its destinations in the United States and Latin America as the closure of European and Canadian airspace forces its planes to take a long detour.