AeroItalia, a new airline is born: “Ready to take off already in March”

“I’m a man from the South, and I want to help my land and my country”: he says it with conviction, Francesco Gaetano Intrieri, after having published two posts that leave no room for imagination on the near future of Italian aviation: the former consultant and close collaborator of the former minister Toninelli in fact, it entrusted the announcement of the imminent launch of the new airline to the Facebook pages AeroItalia with an unequivocal writing, “Cooming soon…” where that “soon”, in the English style, is really very early: in fact, the selections will already begin in January. And here it is the heart of the second post of the professor who is very attentive to the Italian reality when it comes to planes and companies and in the nascent company, of which he will be CEO, the focus will be on employees, and not on random employees but on the most , that is to say, “fragile”, that is, as we read in the long post, “people in an evident and concrete state of need (for example single parents with dependent children and single income will be the first to be selected and with equal professional values they will have preference over others, so will people who have lived in precariat for years) “. In short, no recommendations but a lot of meritocracy. A company that bodes well: the shareholders are, in fact, important entities, just think that the board of directors includes German Efromovich, former patron of Avianca. Too good to be true, one would think, but it is Intrieri who denies the skeptics.

MORE INFORMATION

Let’s start from the beginning: when will we start to fly?

“I can tell you the estimated time to obtain the aircraft operator license; I believe this is our goal by March ».

Tight deadlines, but will there be personnel qualified for the machines?

“We will take drivers already qualified for the machines we have chosen”.

Will it be a direct competitor of Ita?

«It is not to compete with Ita that we are born. We will do different things: we have a precise goal, defined costs, a well-considered and competitive plan. And more than competition we will make an alliance. It certainly won’t be a small company. “

What will the investment be?

“One hundred million euros in the next 18 months”.

They seem few …

“There are so many if you know the trade, more than enough to do important things”.

What routes will be made?

“It will be a perfectly long-range carrier with a particular focus on routes to South America.”

What planes will they be?

«There is still reserve on this. We will tell when it is defined ».

What company will it be? A Low Cost?

“It will not be low cost in the known sense, which is often misrepresented: our company will be low cost in the sense that there will be particular attention to operating costs through the implementation of a control model suited to the complexity of the business”.

His post focused mainly on human resources and the merit-based methodology: how many assumptions do you initially imagine?

«First of all, they will all be competent people, who come from the sector. I want to clarify this. From now until the end of 2023, we plan to hire 2 / 2,500 people “.

And with what contract?

«They will be contracts in line with the market, respectful of the professionalism of the resources involved and that more than what you get will be aimed at what you produce. For me, a pilot who flies the 900 hours of FTL must be paid well as an engineer or any productive resource, if instead he is not productive, then even if you pay little, you have not solved anything ».

The employees you speak of are mainly in the south …

«I am a son of the south, I am of Calabrian origin. I want to help my land. If they make us work without putting a spanner in the works, the credibility of the shareholders, all income from the sector, is truly a unique opportunity for Italian air transport ».

Could not focusing on such particular employees be counterproductive?

“No, because anyone who has hit rock bottom doesn’t risk losing their jobs. And in any case we will protect ourselves: in aviation if you focus on the social dimension, the black sheep will be the group to throw it out. And we will be careful of the clever ones who will not be admitted ».

You have often spoken of Alitalia, and in 2020, as many as 7,000 Alitalia employees signed a petition to have you manage the company but you have always refused to be part of it.

“I refused three times. I could not have worked well there: I am a technician and when I asked the Minister of the time to accept certain conditions, he understood that those conditions were not feasible, then I understood that nothing could change. Also because when you go and get your hands on certain things, they won’t let you do it: it happened to me when I worked for the state and after three months I left, after they pulled out old stories to denigrate me. This is how it works when you move the waters. “

Speaking of Alitalia, it is precisely against the employees that the finger was unfairly pointed at this point.

«In Alitalia the problem has never been the employees, quite the contrary.

The reasons why Alitalia burned money are not the employees. 650 million of non-characteristic operating costs of 2015 are there to prove it for example. The extraordinary administration in 4 years has burned a hyperbolic figure also considering the number of aircraft in the fleet, and we want to blame the employees? Come on, let’s be serious. Rather, as a citizen who pays taxes, I would like to know where the approximately 4 billion of public money burned for nothing went. But just pointing the finger at the employees and the problem is solved, so the public opinion is sedated.

All too good to be true: don’t you risk disappointing those who are already disappointed enough?

“Too good what? That there will be no recommendations, but everything will be transparent. It is an advantage in favor of all and the hires will be evaluated objectively, according to the principle of putting the right person in the right place, fishing from the mega-basin of the former Alitalia, former Meridiana and other companies. Obviously, those who will not be taken will be disappointed, but we cannot take all of them ».

Why did it come into play with this bet?

“Good question, I live from aviation, aviation is my life, for 10 years I said no in returning to manage an airline, my career in aviation really started at a young age already at less than 30 I had jobs of responsibility in the airlines where I worked and therefore 10 years ago I thought of dedicating myself more to working with the lessor I work for and to teaching at Sapienza which is something I love very much. But now I feel that this project is finally what I was looking for and I am really proud to be part of it ».