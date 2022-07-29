Aeroméxico cancels route from AIFA and launches 6 new ones

Aeroméxico reported that, as of August 15, it will fly to six destinations from the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

The destinations of Aeromexico They are: Acapulco, with seven weekly frequencies; Guadalajara, with 14 frequencies; Mérida, with seven frequencies; Monterrey, with 14 frequencies; Oaxaca, with seven frequencies; and Puerto Vallarta, with seven frequencies a week.

The routes to Mérida and Puerto Vallarta have been operating since March.

However, the AIFA-Villahermosa route is canceled due to low demand.

Increases Aeroméxico offer by 100 percent

According to figures from the Federal Civil Aviation Agency, from March 21 to the end of June, they moved 1,438 passengers on the AIFA-Villahermosa route.

While on the return route: Villahermosa – AIFA, 1,607 passengers were transferred.

Aeroméxico indicated that the new routes represent an increase of 100% in the offer of destinations at said airport, compared to what has been operated since March.

And they represent the offer of more than 10 thousand weekly seats.

“Aeromexico’s fleet strategy makes it possible for these destinations offered to and from AIFA to be in addition to what is already operated from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM),” the airline said in a statement.

