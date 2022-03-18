Aeroméxico refinances and comes out of 2020 bankruptcy | Airlines News

The coronavirus crisis caught several Latin American airlines in a deep crisis, ending their options for the future. Among them was Aeroméxico. It was forced to file for Chapter 11 of the United States bankruptcy law, which allows time for financial reorganization, raising new funds. That is what Aeroméxico has done, now ready to compete freely after acquiring new capital (Aeroméxico files for bankruptcy).

The company restructures its capital by issuing new shares that will leave its previous owners with a minority stake, if 0.01 percent can be called a stake. This amounts to a new council and ultimately a new company.

This Thursday first thing in the morning in Mexico, the stock market suspended the listing of the airline to avoid a situation that benefits some. During the day the exchange of shares that configures the new capital took place.

The new share capital will be almost 87 billion Mexican pesos. Apollo Global Management will have 22 percent and Delta gets another 20 percent. The new management incorporates Glen Hauenstein, president of Delta, Andrés Borrego of Credit Suisse in Mexico and two partners from Apollo Global.

So we can really talk about a new Aeroméxico.