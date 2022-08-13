Aeroméxico will return to Cuba from this date

Aeroméxico will return to Cuba. Starting next weekend, tickets can be purchased again at the most important company in that country. Although the sale will start immediately, the return date is agreed for later. We offer you the details below.

The Aztec flag airline indicated this August 10, that within two months, as of October 30, they would resume air connections from Mexico City to the Cuban capital, with seven frequencies a week, which leads to a delivery of almost 10 thousand seats per month.

“With this reopening, Aeroméxico reaffirms its commitment to continue expanding its connectivity network to unite Mexico with the most important destinations in the world. During August, the airline will reach an operation of almost 570 daily flights to 90 national and international routes”, explains a statement to the press local.

“For Aeroméxico it is a pride to reconnect our travelers with the beauty, history, culture and gastronomic richness of Havana, after a break due to the Covid-19 contingency. We will continue to promote alliances with the Cuban capital to increase the flow of visitors to the island,” said the senior vice president of Global Sales, Giancarlo Mulinelli.

The company linked to the Island for the first time in 2011, although due to the pandemic it has lost space within the island territory and other Mexican airlines have taken its place, such as Viva Aerobus, which has multiple connections. Without a doubt, it is good news that Aeroméxico returns to Cuba.

FLIGHTS TO MEXICO FROM CUBA THIS MONTH

Mexican airlines maintain numerous flights to the island, with Mexican tourists visiting the island the most, from Latin America, this year. There is the case of the company Viva Aerobus, which keeps connecting in August in the following way.

José Martí International Airport (Havana). One daily flight from Mexico City. 1 daily flight on Thursday from Cancun. Tuesday and Thursday from Mérida. Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey). Tuesdays and Saturdays to and from Cancun. Frank País International Airport (Holguin). Thursday to and from Cancun. Abel Santamaría International Airport (Santa Clara), every Wednesday to Cancun.

Another is Magnicharters. José Martí International Airport (Havana). Tuesdays and Saturdays to Mexico City, a daily flight to Cancun. Monday and Friday to Mérida. Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Tuesday and Friday to Monterrey.

Finally, Aeromar is the other company that maintains flights to Mexico from Cuba. Aeromar will continue to operate at the José Martí International Airport (Havana). Every Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday to Cancun. Sundays to Mérida.