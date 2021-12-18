Aeroviaggi allies itself with Blackstone, six resorts make the leap towards luxury tourism

Mangia’s, the brand of the Aeroviaggi group from Palermo, takes another step forward in its operation which aims to bring its resorts to the high end of the market. Hence the choice of a prestigious partner like Blackstone, the largest owner of such structures in southern Europe. Mangia’s and Blackstone with the subsidiary Hotel Investment Partners (Hip) will jointly manage six properties in Sicily and Sardinia where 85 million euros will be invested. “The agreement provides for the creation of a newco in joint venture – explains Aeroviaggi – in which the Mangia family maintains the management of all the hotels and a role of reference shareholder. Object of the new company 6 of the 13 resorts of the Mangia’s collection located in prestigious locations in Sicily and Sardinia “.

The new company includes three hotels in Sardinia: the Cala Blu and the Marmorata in Santa Teresa Gallura and the Agrustos in Budoni and three in Sicily: the Brucoli near Syracuse, the Costanza in Selinunte and the Pollina in Cefalù. “The six hotels – continues the company – for a total of over 1,900 rooms, are located in prestigious tourist resorts, the flagship of Made in Italy tourism, with sea views and set in unspoiled natural landscapes. The joint venture over the next few years, it will allow investments of approximately 85 million euros which will lead to a further enhancement of the resorts, which will continue to operate under the Mangia’s banner, and to their repositioning in the premium segment of the hospitality market. The transaction has a strategic value. of prime importance for the Aeroviaggi Group which, in the aftermath of the birth of the Mangia’s brand, paves the way for a further evolution of its development and expansion project “.

“For us it is an unparalleled opportunity – declares Marcello Mangia, president of Aeroviaggi – with Hip we will enhance and give further impetus to our development projects and our Mangia’s brand, aiming to embody all the values ​​and excellence of the Made experience. in Italy “.