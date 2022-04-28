Aerovoltaic solar panels, allow to capture the sun to generate electricity, heat or cool homes

System that harnesses thermal energy. The photovoltaic panel uses only 20% of the solar energy, while losing 60% of the heat.

The front of the panel harnesses the sun’s rays to generate electricity, just like a standard photovoltaic panel. And this is where it gets even smarter. The back of the aerovoltaic panel captures heat from the atmosphere, where it is filtered through our ventilation and energy management module before being used to heat the home and purify the air inside.

This makes it the most powerful solar panel in the world, with its unprecedented performance of 900 W (250 We + 650 Wt)

Functioning.

At the front there are photovoltaic panels that generate electricity thanks to the sun’s rays.

On the back there is an insulated air chamber (patented) that allows the outside air to heat up by exchanging heat with the photovoltaic panel.

This hot air, through a system of channels, is subsequently sucked in and filtered by the ventilation module and diffused into the house through the vents.

A simple system, but above all that guarantees significant energy savings and high comfort in the environment.

In the hot summer months, the aerovoltaic unit can be reversed by a smart thermostat, giving you fresh air and a more comfortable night’s sleep.

The system will quietly diffuse fresh air into the room with a temperature of about 4°C lower than outside.

Thus, you can spend a comfortable night with the windows closed.

It is effective even on cloudy days and at night. This is because the solar aerovoltaic system works by absorbing atmospheric energy, not direct sunlight. This allows you to enjoy the many savings benefits of renewable technology all year round, whatever the weather.

Traditional photovoltaic solar panels waste about 60% of the sun’s energy that is available. In a standard unit, this heat was lost, until an aerovoltaic panel was developed that recovers solar energy that would otherwise be wasted and uses it to regulate the temperature inside a building.

In addition, the solar aeration ventilation system filters a constant supply of fresh air throughout the home, improving indoor air quality for better health and well-being.

More information: solar-aerovoltaic.com