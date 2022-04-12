Aesthetic medicine comes the hybrid filler that stimulates collagen production.

Aesthetic medicine, the hybrid filler that stimulates collagen arrives.

“The beauty will save the world? Perhaps it is the world that must save beauty! ». To speak, during a talk organized by Allergan Aesthetics, is Stefano Zecchi, writer, philosopher and professor of aesthetics at the University of Milan. The statement is intentionally a bit paradoxical, but perfect to make us reflect on how much that difficult balance between interiority and exteriority from which true beauty springs is increasingly constantly put at risk.

What does aesthetic medicine have to do with this discourse? According to Maurizio Cavallini, well-known plastic and aesthetic surgeon of Milan, present at the Allergan Aesthetics event, aesthetic medicine, if considered as a means of «enhancing the uniqueness», can contribute to rediscovering the aforementioned harmony. «I don’t consider myself an ‘injector’ who has to dispense injections at all costs. My job is to enhance positive emotions. Let me explain: wrinkles, gravitational sagging of the face, emptying, can give the face expressions of sadness or tiredness that do not really correspond to the inner state of mind. The small corrections that I propose must instead serve to express all the positive emotions we have inside ». And he continues: «Let’s take the Mona Lisa. Her beauty is not in the perfect features that she does not have, it is in her smile and in what that smile is able to express ».

“A smile is harmony”, reiterates Zecchi. “It is harmony that guarantees the relationship between interiority and exteriority”.

Philosophy aside, Cavallini then presented a new invention proposed by Allergan Aesthetics that could write a new chapter in the field of aesthetic medicine. This is a hybrid filler that is, which has a double effect: on the one hand, thanks to hyaluronic acid, it redraws the volumes of the face, lifts and plumps, thanks to another substance it is able to stimulate the production of collagen which, as we know, is essential for keep the skin young, supple and toned.

The collagen, Cavallini says, «it is a fundamental substance for the skin but, over the course of life, we produce less and less of it. The decline is fairly regular and constant over the years, but when it reaches the period preceding the menopause, the so-called perimenopause, the decrease becomes drastic and marks a minus 30%. It is no coincidence that until about twenty years ago, collagen-based fillers were injected almost exclusively. Then, hyaluronic acid took its place ». The plus of this product, however, seems to be the fact that it stimulates its production by the skin, thus helping it to be proactive, to recreate its own optimal state by itself.

It should also be added that, in recent times, collagen seems to have become particularly trendy at a cosmetic level. In addition to the creams that have always conveyed it or stimulated its synthesis, we are experiencing a real boom in collagen-based food supplements: from the highly concentrated Skin Glow by Miamo to The Collagen Elixir by WelleCo (the brand founded by Elle Macpherson), from the pleasant single-dose sachets of Hello Wrinkles to the very recent The Solution Beauty Collagen by the Swedish brand Oslo Skin Lab.

Of course, if with supplements you have to wait months before seeing a result (at least three of constant use), it must be said that a filler acts almost instantly and lasts for months (from 4 to 6/8). Maybe, if beauty really is a question of in & out balance, you could try using both dietary supplements and aesthetic doctor’s tips. Perhaps the important thing is to keep a smile. And keep in mind that “beauty is an idea that is realized over time through style”, concludes Zecchi. And collagen.

