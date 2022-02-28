Aesthetic Medicine HCB launches the “week of beauty” – xabiaaldia – The newspaper for xabieros with concerns

Reading time: < 1 minute

The campaign consists of a 10% discount on the main easy and body aesthetic treatments the first week of each month from March to August

The HCB Hospitals Aesthetic Medicine Service, at HCB Benidorm and HCB Calpe, offers its patients the “week of beauty” offering a 10% discount on its main treatments, both facial and body.

Dr. Elena Koroleva, at the head of the service, has chosen the most demanded treatments at this time of year to facilitate access to her consultation, both at the HCB Benidorm center and at the HCB Calpe center.

This campaign includes discount periods applicable only in the first week of each month; from March to August in selected treatments.

facial treatments

facial mesotherapy with vitamins: luminosity effect, firming, hydration, treatment and prevention of aging of the face, neck and décolletage.

with vitamins: luminosity effect, firming, hydration, treatment and prevention of aging of the face, neck and décolletage. Correction of expression wrinkles of the forehead, between the eyebrows, eyes (crow’s feet).

of the forehead, between the eyebrows, eyes (crow’s feet). Biorevitalization: deep hydration, cell regeneration with a lifting effect, firmness and reduction of superficial wrinkles on the face, neck and décolleté; treatment and prevention of the signs of aging of the face, neck and neckline.

deep hydration, cell regeneration with a lifting effect, firmness and reduction of superficial wrinkles on the face, neck and décolleté; treatment and prevention of the signs of aging of the face, neck and neckline. Dermal fillers: correction of moderate and deep wrinkles, replacement of lost contours and volumes of the face, treatment of fine wrinkles of the face, neck and décolleté.

correction of moderate and deep wrinkles, replacement of lost contours and volumes of the face, treatment of fine wrinkles of the face, neck and décolleté. Mentoplasty and rhinoplasty without surgery.

lip augmentation with hyaluronic acid.

with hyaluronic acid. Tensioning wires: flaccidity treatment and facial lifting natural effect without surgery.

flaccidity treatment and facial lifting natural effect without surgery. Peeling: hyperpigmentation, melasma, stretch marks and atrophic scars from chickenpox and acne.

Body treatments

Body mesotherapy, lipolytic anti-cellulite firming, draining, detoxifying.

firming, draining, detoxifying. intralipotherapy for reduction of localized body fat.

for reduction of localized body fat. Tensioning wiressagging treatment, lifting, body firming (cleavage, arms, abdomen, legs, buttocks).

The Aesthetic Medicine Service of HCB Hospitales works following the standards of Healthcare Quality and Patient Safety of the entire group and in a medical environment with specialists and qualified health personnel.