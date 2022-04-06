Aesthetic medicine societies sign pact in Panama – Diario Social RD

The “Pact of Panama” was the masterful closing of the III SEMAL Intercontinental Congress, which took place in Panama City, on March 18 and 19, hosted by the Association of Aesthetic Medicine of Panama (AMEPA), a scientific society member of CLADEMA.

This agreement was signed during the meeting of leaders of the region, and constitutes a declaration of intent for the struggle for the recognition of the professional practice of Aesthetic Medicine in Latin America, Spain and Portugal, constituting a large-scale intercontinental agreement.

In this important event, recognized societies of Aesthetic Medicine from countries such as Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, Paraguay, Mexico, Spain, Portugal and the Dominican Republic participated, where it was signed and represented by the current president of the Dominican Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SOMED), Dr. Natalie Diaz Lazala.

The document opens a step at the international level on fundamental aspects for the exercise of Aesthetic Medicine, such as the recognition of this branch of Medicine in all the countries of the region, and that it must be practiced by a doctor, duly accredited , with the academic recognition to be practiced as a recognized specialty within Medicine.

The manifesto also clarifies, forcefully, the following points:

Aesthetic Medicine is a medical area, so it can only be practiced by doctors. Aesthetic Medicine contemplates the comprehensive generalist vision and the well-being that the aesthetic doctor must have by definition, which differentiates it from other specialties. It includes techniques included in the white book of the Dominican Aesthetic Medicine Society and its counterpart in each signatory country. Physicians who perform it must have scientific training in this area. Your exercise should be performed in:

to. A health center authorized for this according to the legislation of each country.

b. Medical devices must adapt to the regulations of each country.

c. The techniques, procedures and protocols applied must have scientific evidence

d. Adapt to the standards of medical ethics of each country.