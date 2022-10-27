Aesthetic medicine treatment for skin care

If you have expression wrinkles, you have surely tried thousands of creams to solve it, but if it still hasn’t worked, perhaps you should seek a solution in Aesthetic Medicine.

Infiltrations are able to hide wrinkles and smooth muscle contraction. These have been evolving and acquiring different variations over time, in addition, some of them are used, not only to smooth expression lines.

There are applications of all kinds, for rosacea, scars, folliculitis and acne, among others.

As for their formulation, there are two novelties around them: cosmetic toxin and infiltrations with liquid toxin. Doctors Mar Mira and Sofía del Cueto solve our doubts about this new formulation.



“Despite the fact that creams and serums do not have the same effects as infiltrations, new advances in formulation are making the results obtained with the cosmetic toxin visible. An advanced, clinically proven formula night cream will soon appear on the market , which ‘works’, treating wrinkles, while we sleep to wake up with a good face and maintaining the results over time”, explains the doctors.

In addition, they add: “This cosmetic has nanotechnology to improve penetration. It is indicated to smooth wrinkles produced by muscle contraction, complement infiltrations and also for hyperhidrosis.”

But, Do infiltrations with liquid toxin have the same effects as those usually applied?

The answer is yes, since infiltration with liquid toxin has the same effects as those currently applied. To which is also added a plus and that is that it comes ready to use. “As it is liquid, we do not have to reconstitute it with serum to proceed with its application, this allows the doses used to be more precise.”

Nowadays, different medical trademarks have presented such infiltrations to the experts. In fact, the experts confirm that there are some that do not contain albumin as a preservative in their formulation, so they can be applied to people allergic to eggs.

