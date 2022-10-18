Aesthetic outfits for men: The style of clothing that is worn in 2023

Aesthetic outfits for men they’ve become increasingly experimental over the past two seasons. As fluidity has become a trending topic in pop culture (thanks, in part, to stylish Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan and Bad Bunny) as runways have started to include non-binary and trans models in their castings, designers are redefining the menswear in a world less interested in the binary.

A year ago, cropped jackets by Fendi made bare midriffs a must for men. This time around, the suits were updated and the designers forego mid-layers in favor of a casual shirtless look, while mesh tops and flowy sweaters were the season’s favorite fabrics. Crop tops, low rise pants. It’s all about exposing some skin for next spring.

Jonathan Anderson and the duo behind Prada leaned toward childlike innocence, the former focusing on fun and play; and the second in juvenile proportions. Jeans got baggy and shorts got long, as brands like Fendi and Alyx sought to channel the coolness of ’90s California cool boys.

The canadian tuxedos were reissued, and the designers proved as hesitant as the customers themselves by layering jackets on jackets and pants on pants (ie, do we have to pick just one?). the patchwork It was also on everyone’s mind.

Some opted for sport. Martine Rose, Ahluwalia and Emporio Armani showed off sports ensembles, and Marine Serre jumped in with sportswear. In this regard, it is worth mentioning that many popular athletes, such as Russell Westbrook, Dwayne Wade and Kyle Kuzma, sat in the front row in the parades.

But make no mistake, the new way of embracing masculinity is not focused on a few, but has grown, as a concept, to include everyone.

Join us to break down the main trends of the season and to make sense of the new the trends in Spring-Summer 2023:

boyish trend