Aesthetic treatments and training for professionals at the clinic of Dr. Sandra de Oliveira

Caring for physical appearance has always played an important role in the lives of most people. However, a study by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME) indicated that, from 2016 to 2020, the number of treatments applied in aesthetic medicine increased by 5.4%, reaching 35.9% of the population.

These figures are increasing progressively, as more and more people focus on options that help maintain their natural and healthy appearance. In Madrid, the Clinic of Dra. Sandra de Oliveira has established itself as one of the main centers of aesthetic medicine.

Professionals in aesthetic medicine in Madrid

Considered one of the benchmarks in national aesthetic medicine, Dr. Sandra de Olivera has more than 25 years of experience in the sector. Currently, she is the director of her own clinic, from where she offers different treatments focused on the health, well-being and beauty of her patients.

Within its extensive list of services, the Clinic of Dr. Sandra de Oliveira is characterized by offering innovative facial treatments, such as the lifting facial with tensor threads, a procedure that allows the elimination of wrinkles and sagging on the face. In addition, they offer lip fillers, treatments for acne marks, as well as for the perioral region.

In the case of body treatments, this aesthetic medicine center has different alternatives focused on arms and buttocks, as well as a new procedure of body remodeling with lipomassage (LPG) and radiofrequency. The latter consists of a massage to remove localized fat until it is eliminated.

This clinic is characterized by having modern facilities and a team of professionals led by Dr. Sandra de Olivera to offer aesthetic solutions tailored to the needs of each of its clients.

Training for medical professionals

In addition to being one of the most recognized aesthetic medicine centers in Madrid, the Clinic of Dra. Sandra de Oliveira stands out for offering medical professionals the opportunity to specialize in aesthetic medicine.

Through training programs, Dr. Sandra de Oliveira guides professionals about all the protocols that must be followed in an aesthetic medicine consultation. In this way, she provides the necessary tools to make diagnoses and indicate treatments according to the needs of each patient.

Also, through these courses, professional doctors will be trained to master some of the most popular aesthetic treatments today. This is an advantage for your professional growth.

Those who wish to have a facial treatment, as well as medical professionals who wish to train in the aesthetic area, can find more information on the website of the Dr. Sandra de Oliveira Clinic.



