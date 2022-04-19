Entertainment

Aesthetic treatments that celebrities do

“Your body, your temple” is the motto of Kioo Medical & Beauty Center, a concept that has the latest in aesthetic medicine treatments worldwide. From botox, fillers, and peels, to hypro and fhcells, this center offers this type of services, which have become an infallible for celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. Its objective? Adapt these treatments to your lifestyle as a new way to look and feel great.

They also have other body treatments such as definition of the buttocks, anti-cellulite, laser hair removal, body transformation, tattoo removal and underarm whitening, among many others. In order to perform these procedures in the best way, all the treatments that are done are one hundred percent personalized, previously diagnosed and supervised.

Yolnicte Bassave, is the CEO of KIOO Center, and highlights that “the comfortable and pleasant spaces, with cutting-edge technology and a great team of specialists who accompany the patient at all times, will make your visit a unique experience.” And it is that beauty is no longer a luxury, but a new way of life, where whether you choose natural or specialized procedures, the center offers the latest in cutting-edge technology so that you can feel very good and achieve the best version of you. same.

