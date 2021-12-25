Aeterna Noctis, review – Nerd4.life

Making a two-dimensional action in 2021 is not a simple task: there is a tight competition, there are rules to be respected, there are expectations in those who have grinded so many. The latter will find bread for their teeth in Aeterna Noctis, a spanish game that exudes a lot of passion for metroidvania structures with dry combat, punitive level design and lots of backtracking. We emphasize once again a certainty: when a genre is capable of summarizing so many playful characteristics, each of its exponents must be greeted with applause because creating a metroidvania capable of standing out is complex. We live in a period in which development is simpler and many, old players of the 90s, today video game creators, have in their blood those traits so dear to the Konami of the past. Aeterna Noctis doesn’t dare much, but adds a lot of body to the equation, expanding in an ambitious and not always free from defects a world and a setting that tries to humbly have its say, trying to tinge itself with uniqueness without particularly succeeding. Okay anyway, mind you, you don’t need to excel in everything, only that sometimes you get lost in a glass of water and the experience of general use is the loser. But let’s get there calmly in this one review by Aterna Noctis.

Light and shadow Some fights of Aterna Noctis are very spectacular The king of darkness and the queen of light are the protagonists of this story in an imaginary, dark land, with fairly typical gothic and fantasy features, well-made enemies, but not particularly numerous, towers and dungeons full of dangers. The playful cauldron of Aeterna Noctis amazes with the amount of material to explore, places to return to, skills to take and above all pure platforming sections to conquer. Self light and shadow they are the quintessence of characters who tell their own story, pad in hand Aeterna Noctis reflects this antithesis well, alternating simpler sections with others with a decidedly complex execution. Strengthened by inspiring models who not only do not hide their hardcore essence, but rather pride themselves on it, Aeterna Noctis enters that circle of metroidvania that require a lot of physical and mental commitment to be gradually completed: this is a game that reflects the great passion and ambition of his team, but fails to hide on balance a certain lack of experience in packaging a map that, alas, is easily readable. With a geography that is revealed with the advancement, the Spanish boys have opted for a too fluid interlocking of doors and platforms: not a system of watertight compartments and rooms made simple rectangles, but a map that shows centimeter by centimeter the progress and leaves everything beyond dark. It is a correct idea for those who appreciate visual backtracking, but it is a system that inevitably employs a much more precise map proportion, almost millimeter, carrying with it a need for huge space to show it all. And here we are at the old problem: The map of Aeterna Noctis is huge because it shows virtually every dungeon, which makes it chaotic enough to understand and navigate. Solutions such as those already seen in similar independent titles such as Hollow Knight and Ender Lilies make a certain map minimalism their workhorse, Aeterna Noctis instead no, it is there to show every piece and even every platform. Unfortunately, the result is confusing, difficult to read, but above all difficult to amalgamate at the level of geographical coherence.

Between jumps and swords The platforming sections of Aeterna Noctis are a lot of fun Like many metroidvania, this one too mixes with relative wisdom the presence of enemies – therefore fights – with situations of jumps between platforms, shots, calculations of vaulting to wander in harmony between passages, walls to climb and checkpoints. The level design of the title is good, at times very good: some towers are really small platform design manuals that add nothing, but perform the task very well. Speed, skill, eye all want their part, giving points where the dance of analogue is a lot of fun. In the middle there is also fighting, not even a little: the bestiary offered by Aeterna Noctis is not one of the richest, it must be said, and it does not even make its playful strength of particular technicalities. It is therefore not a question of difficulty, but of number: sometimes the enemies will be many, or they will be flying and you will have no other weapons than the sword, at least at the beginning. It is a type of hostile population that inhabits the gameplay with dignity, but does not turn it on more than it should: it is there, it fights, it bothers us, but without shining for whatever reason. Surely, between combat and jumps between platforms, the second wins: the speed or climbing sections of Aeterna Noctis give satisfaction, especially with the acquisition of a couple of skills that fit the playful patterns. The thing that definitely drives the pace is there character growth, the acquisition of new weapons and skills, the expansion of the range of opportunities that each metroidvania hides within to galvanize every little discovery. Aeterna Noctis’ sense of exploration is there and satisfies, especially in areas where reaching chests and collectibles is pure skill at the pad. In those moments the game shines well, certainly more than the menus it presents, which exactly like the map are a bit confusing and not too stylish in terms of navigation quality and user experience.

A world that would mean more Aeterna Noctis is artistically well presented, especially some parts where the team opts for warm colors Thanks to a prestigious visual proposal, the setting of Aterna Noctis is well told, it has its own basic charm that is reflected in the ecosystem created by the Spanish boys. The narration is carried out with shots of cutscenes and dialogues in an invented language, the environments do not shine with details, but they work, the general visual and audio offer accompanies with discretion, knowing however that we can give the best to those who already knows that kind of videogame genre. And who doesn’t chew bread and metroidvania? For all of them, this is definitely not the first title to recommend. The atmosphere of the game is melancholy, solitary, austere, constantly alluring to Gothic masterpieces of the less recent past re-proposed in a fantastic dark key, almost fairytale, which manages in its own way to keep everything together and propose a world in some ways consistent with its ethereal essence, lost in this good / evil contrast revised with interesting personifications of characters. After several hours spent wandering left and right, intent on welcoming another title that makes us leave the experience around when we die (and it will happen often), we can say that the team has been able to add many details and elements to the setting , without however being able to tame them with due skill. However, the commitment and the attempt must be rewarded, in the light of some ideas that are instead successful, even well done, and some boss fights of the right length and definitely memorable.