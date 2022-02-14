AEW / WWE: Chris Jericho does not forget his past and sends a dig at Kevin Owens!

One of the last major roles in WWE’s Chris Jericho was the one beside his friend Kevin Owensthe Canadian duo dominated the Raw roster until famous segment of their split which opened to a feud between the two which culminated in WrestleMania 33. Jericho, exactly five years later from the famous segment ‘Festival of Friendship’took the opportunity to send one dig to his old friend.

“You will see me again one day”

The segment of the ‘Festival of Friendship’ which took place during the episode of Raw on February 13, 2017 is still remembered with affection by fans today and was a huge success. On that occasion Jericho honored KO with a series of extravagant gifts to celebrate their friendship but it was precisely on that occasion that Owens decided to betray him attacking him by surprise. Since Jericho has never forgiven KO and, although he is currently in AEW, he did not miss the opportunity to send Owens a dig for the occasion through his Twitter profile.

“Owens, I haven’t forgotten .. You won’t expect it when you see me again one day.”

It is immediately obvious that Jericho promised KO that one day their paths will cross again, did the former AEW champion open to his future return to WWE? We will discover this only by living.

Recall that one of the main reasons why Jericho left Vince McMahon’s federation was precisely because he was not granted the main event of WrestleMania 33spot that he had been promised for his match against Kevin Owens (with the Universal title at stake). It was at that moment that Jericho realized that he still needed to be at the top, which could not be guaranteed to him in WWE, and for this reason he decided to experience elsewhere like in Japan and then from 2019 in AEW.