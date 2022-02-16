AEW: WWE promised Miro the WrestleMania main event

AEW Star Miro worked under the Rusev name when he was in WWE. During his time in WWE, Miro went over with fans and WWE didn’t like it and ruined his character by involving him in senseless feuds like the love triangle story with Lana and Bobby Lashley. Miro certainly doesn’t have many positive things to say about his time in WWE.

During the Kurt Angle Show, he talked about his feud with Lashley, claiming that WWE had promised him a WrestleMania main event match with Bobby, but that didn’t happen:

“I was told I was going to have a WrestleMania main event match. This is what was proposed to me. I don’t think I’ve even made it to WrestleMania. It’s not that I didn’t do something they wanted me to do, I did everything they wanted. I thought he was still over with the fans. “

Miro has also previously claimed that WWE made him like a circus bear. He remains to be seen when he’s back on TV with AEW as fans definitely want to see him again.

SOURCE: RINGSIDENEWS.COM