AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results – Moxley is crowned new Interim Champion; Cesaro arrives

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling celebrated Forbidden Door on Sunday night from Chicago. Here are the results:









Buy Inn:

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto defeated Aaron Solo & QT Marshall

Lance Archer defeated Nick Comoroto

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

Max Caster & Billy Gunn (with Anthony Bowens) defeated Yuya Uemura, Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight & The DKC. Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn did not participate as they went after Danhausen to the east to upset them with their new song.

Forbidden Door:

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara (w/ Tay Conti) defeated Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino when Jericho hit Umino with the Judas Effect.

As a result, Jericho’s team will have the advantage on Wednesday at Blood and Guts.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) defeated Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) and United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and retain the World Championships in ROH couples in tremendous fight when Wheeler and Harwood hit Romero with the Big Rig.

Tony Schiavone interviewed Juice Robinson and IWGP World Champion Jay White. Robinson said the Ospreay-Cassidy matchup is just about crowning a number one contender.

PAC won the fatal four way against Malakai Black, Miro and Clark Connors to become AEW’s first All-Atlantic Champion when he hit Connors with the Brutalizer.









Sting, Darby Allin & Shingo Takagi defeated Young Bucks & El Phantasmo

Tony Schiavone interviewed Shota Umino, but Jericho interrupted him and hit him with a fireball.

Thunder Rosa defeated Toni Storm to retain the AEW World Women’s Championship after hitting the Final Reckoning.

Will Ospreay (with Aussie Open) defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the IWGP US Championship in a tremendous match full of false ends and where Orange Cassidy fell to many critics.

The rudos then attack Orange. Ripongi Vice come out to save but it’s not enough, until Shibata comes out for the final save.

The new member of the Blackpool Combat Club is… Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), who comes out to a mega ovation.

#ZSJ‘s opponent is none other than Claudio Castagnoli @ClaudioCSROthe newest member of the #BlackpoolCombatClubhere at #ForbiddenDoor! Order the PPV right now! #AEWxNJPW pic.twitter.com/uZdC9x5eFG – All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2022

Claudio Castagnoli on Zack Saber, Jr. in a good fight after hitting Uppercut and Powerbomb.









Jay White retained the IWGP Championship against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page and Adam Cole in a messy ending when White stole Okada’s iron from Cole. Cole looked like he was supposed to raise his shoulder but the referee made the final count in favor of White. Cole was then treated by officials for what appears to be an injury late in the match.

In the main event, Jon Moxley over Tanahashi to be crowned the new AEW Interim Champion. Moxley bled during the match which he won after hitting him with the Death Rider.

After the fight they both shake hands but Jericho and his group arrive, followed by Blackppol and they all fight. Claudio goes out and cleans the house ending with several Swings to end the show.