AFEM supports Family Medicine tutors who refuse …

The Association of Specialist Physicians of Madrid (AFEM) has expressed its support for the more than 200 tutors of Family and Community Medicine who have given up receiving residents (MIR), a logical consequence (as recognized by AFEM) to the precarious situation for care and the policy of letting Primary Care die in Madrid, as has already been done with the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP). The deterioration of assistance, and the impossibility of offering an adequate teaching activity, has determined a massive renunciation of the MIR teaching of Family and Community Medicine in the community of Madrid. And AFEM points out that, while the deterioration of Madrid’s public health progresses, the Ministry allows itself to dispense with and cancel the contracts of 6,000 health professionals, including hundreds of doctors, since April 1. Primary Care doctors in Madrid have long denounced the situation of lack of resources and work overload that is endured at this level of care, and that has even led to the filing of a class action lawsuit by the APSemueve movement. As a result of this lawsuit, the TSJM and subsequently the Supreme Court have ruled that the Community of Madrid violates the rights of Primary Care doctors in terms of physical integrity and health and fails to comply with its obligations in terms of occupational risk prevention, assessment of the workload of said group and evaluation of the risks of their jobs, and has ordered it to immediately carry out an occupational risk prevention plan with the evaluation of the jobs, evaluation of their risks and determination of workload. And its application is still awaited since the Supreme Court ruling in February 2022.