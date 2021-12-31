Afena-Gyan will not go to the Africa Cup, yes to the loan to Sassuolo?

Rome: the latest on Gyan’s future

Although more has been called into question than might have been expected, in the end, Afena-Gyan’s appearances with the Roma shirt in this first round are only 5. For this reason and to allow him to have a longer playing time between now and the end of the season, he is seriously thinking about the possibility of sending the boy on loan, in Serie A.

The team most interested at the moment would seem to be Sassuolo, now the orphan of Jeremie Boga betrothed to Atalanta. The characteristics are different, but the position of the field in which Afena-Gyan could act is precisely that which until a few weeks ago covered the Ivorian. The neroverdi were however already on the trail of a possible replacement as Boga will leave for the Africa Cup in the next few days, ready to be away at least a couple of weeks.

This problem would not arise with Afena-Gyan instead: the class of 2003 has in fact rehearsed the call-up of Ghana, deciding to stay in Italy to continue training better and concentrate on the end of the season, whatever the jersey he will wear.