Affirm will allow you to buy and sell Bitcoins

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) plans to allow its clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

What happened

The disclosure was made by the company at a presentation held on Tuesday.

During the presentation, a mobile phone was shown indicating Affirm’s upcoming services dedicated to cryptocurrencies.

Affirm will work on this offer with New York Digital Investment Group LLC, according to Bloomberg, who first reported on the presentation made for the company’s investor forum.

Because it is important

Last October Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it would launch a service to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies.

Last month, the company co-founded by Peter Thiel he said he would expand services internationally by bringing them to the UK.

Affirm posted fourth quarter earnings per share of $ -0.48 this month, down from estimated earnings per share of $ -0.29.

Fourth quarter quarterly revenue was $ 261.8 million, up from analysts’ estimates of $ 226.39 million.

Price movement

Affirm shares closed Tuesday’s regular session in the red nearly 10.8% at $ 114.52 and gained nearly 2.7% at $ 117.60 in the after-hours session.