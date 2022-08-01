Affirms Domain Forfeiture Law can prosecute “illicits of the past”

The deputy for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) and Vice President of the Bicameral Commission that studied the Bill of Domain Extinction Law, Elijah Baezaffirmed that this law can pursue illicitly obtained assets in the past.

“An illicit good obtained in the past and you have it today, the good is still illicit. If the law takes effect immediately it is approved in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution; if the purpose is to persecute illicit assets, the law can take away the assets that were obtained illegally in the past. The goods continue to be illicit, they are in the present and the law entered into force; and says I am the law that I pursue illicit goods“, said.

By participating in the space “TODAY TV”Elías Báez called on the population to be calm because with the Domain Forfeiture Law you can chase what you “they stole in the past”.

“I still we have removed hindsight if the assets of the past can be persecuted, (…) Article 7 of the law establishes that all the acts with illicit goods of origin (…) People have to understand that if the law can prosecute assets that were stolen in the past”, he pointed out Baez.

There was no pressure from the US

About the comments of alleged pressure from the United States for the approval of the Domain Forfeiture Lawthe Deputy Elias Baez He denied this and assured that the project is part of the international agreements that he has signed. Dominican Republic to chase the organized crime and corruption.

“The United States is one more of the countries that make an agreement and that we ratify to stop international crime that affects everyone (…) No, all the countries that made the treaty against corruption and organized crime signed it, including us and the United States.“, said.

“It is not a matter of interference, it is a matter of us signing a treaty that obliges us to make the law and in fact it is in the Constitution in article 51 when it says that the State must take care to exclude goods that come from illicit origin and that no right can be safeguarded by the State, nor is it a consolidated right if the product of a good is a crime”, added the legislator.

It is recalled that the president Louis Abinader enacted last Thursday Domain Extinction Law 340-22in an act in the National Palace in which he proclaimed that “in this country, whoever does it pays, and whoever steals will return what was stolen. It’s that simple and that powerful.”