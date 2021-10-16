Affleck, Bale and Keaton’s Batman in one video game

Someone should really do it: bring Batmans from different eras together in one video game through their most iconic gadget. And someone did.

If you want to experience the different Batmobili, in fact, you have to download Rocket League which, on the occasion of Halloween, has set up a partnership with DC Comics to bring many characters from the Dark Knight universe into the game and specifically in a Halloween themed event called Haunted Hallows.

There will not be only the Batmobili, in fact, in a new trailer, the developer Psyonix showed a whole rich roundup of elements and customizations dedicated to the bad and less bad of Gotham City.

Rocket League, Batman & company land

It is not the first time that Psyonix and DC Comics have entered into a partnership and it is not the first time that the Batmobili have entered the Rocket League. Inside this video game, by the way, a bit like in an ante litteram Fortnite, it has been a long time since elements taken from the different cinematic universes and artistic. In the past there have been among other unlikely things inspired cars Jurassic Park and elements taken from the series of films by James Bond.

James Bond who appeared very recently in an evident desire to exploit his Rocket League also as an advertising outlet for the new No Time To Die. But, in our opinion, there is no one better suited than the Dark Knight for a Halloween period event. In addition to the Batmobiles driven by Michael Keaton, Christian Bale And Ben Affleck, in the game we will also find the car with the red and black three-pointed hat of Harley Quinn, a flamboyant purple out of range for the Joker and a custom SWAT van from Mister Freeze.

Each car has its own power to handle the balloon – Harley Quinn’s car hunts out a giant hammer while that of the Joker a fist attached to a spring. Mister Freeze’s car has, as you can imagine, the power of freeze the ball . As for the cars of the 3 Batman, however, the powers are closer to force brutal as it is right that both for this character who in each of his cinematic incarnations has always kept that air a bit gruff.

After all we are talking about a superhero whose power is, by his own admission, money. In the Store dedicated to Rocket League you will already find the whole package. Launch your Batsegnale.