Affleck, in The tender Bar I’m like my father – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 14 – A “fascinating character, similar to my father in many respects”. Thus Ben Affleck in the ‘Deadline Contenders’ meetings organized by the online magazine with some of the protagonists and authors of the most anticipated films of the season, describes his role in The Tender Bar, the new directorial film by George Clooney, with Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd and little Daniel Ranieri (in his debut), arriving in New York and Los Angeles in limited release from December 17th, from December 22nd for national release in the USA and from January 7th on Amazon Prime Video.



It is the adaptation of the bestselling and Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir of the same name written by JR Moehringer (In Italy it is published by Piemme with the title Il bar delle grande speranze). It tells the story of JR (Ranieri and Sheridan in different ages), a boy raised on Long Island by a single mother (Rabe), who is trained as a man spending a lot of time in the neighborhood bar where his uncle Charlie (Affleck) is a bartender. . He is just one of the original and sometimes bizarre father figures in his life, trying to ‘fill in’ his father’s absence as they can.



“It is one of perhaps the only two moments in my career where I am offered a great role for a great film by a great director. I usually always collaborate on creating the material for my projects, I make sure they happen. This time it was. like a gift from heaven. Even before I read the script I was ready to make the film, and I still didn’t know how good George Clooney (friend of Affleck, co-producer with him of Argo) was good as a director. he leaves and he really helped me. ” Affleck also found a personal bond with his character: “It’s a very rewarding role, Charlie is on the one hand a really good person and a reference father figure for his grandson, he’s always on his side. He loves the child but not. he expresses it in the traditional way the last generation is accustomed to “.



Moreover "just like my father is a bartender, a person with a culture, who built himself by himself, with a strong sense of humor".


