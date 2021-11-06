Affleck’s ex with a diamond



Bennifer together again: the red carpet in New York is glowing

Jennifer Garner getting married for the third time? The American press seems to have no doubts after the 49-year-old actress appeared in a live on Instagram with a big (and beautiful) diamond ring on the ring finger. The ring was seen while the actress, sipping a cup of tea, chatted with colleague Judy Greer with whom in 2004 she shot the film “30 years in 1 second”. That was enough to unleash the American gossip who have no doubts: the wedding with John Miller is close.

Jennifer Garner, love found after divorce

Jennifer Garner and John Miller had already had an affair in the fall of 2018, after the actress playing an iconic Elektra finalized divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck. John Miller is the CEO of the CaliBurger chain and has a marriage to Caroline Campbell with whom he has two children. In August 2020 the two had said goodbye until last May, when they decided to get back together.

The extended family with Ben Affleck and J.Lo

Theirs is a rediscovered love just like that, much talked about, between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner has always remained very attached to her ex-husband with whom she shared ten years of marriage and three children and has always desired for him a well-being that the love of J.Lo seems to have given him, keeping him away from abuse and addictions which have often complicated life. Precisely for this reason, the woman decided to spend Halloween night in Malibu, California, with her ex-husband, Jennifer Lopez and their five children: three of theformer Affleck-Garner couple (Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Sam, 9) two of J.Lo had together with Marc Anthony (twins Emme and Max, 13). A beautiful extended family.

The Bennifers, a love story lasting almost twenty years

Bennifer is the macedonia name much loved by fans to refer to the story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who met for the first time on the set of “Gigli”, the convict film that in 2002 sparked the passion between the two actors (and which was declared an authentic flop ).

Affleck’s marriage proposal came in 2003, complete with roses, candles and a 6.10-carat solitaire rose worth an estimated $ 1.2 million, which the star did not refrain from wearing in every moment, from red carpets to press conferences. Enough to blow the couple’s fans into raptures.

But something went wrong in 2004 because of the general amazement Ben and Jennifer broke up without revealing the reasons behind this decision: the most accredited voices wanted Ben quite ready for the big step, which he would have taken instead a year later with Jennifer Garner with whom he had three children, before separating in 2015 and falling into a dramatic spiral of addiction, from which he only recovered years later.

And as it turns out, if the ring’s indiscretion isn’t wrong, now actress Jennifer Garner, after her two divorces, is ready to say yes again!