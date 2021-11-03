Afghan father sells his 9-year-old daughter in marriage to a 55-year-old: “I had to feed the family”

Forced to sell his nine-year-old daughter to a 55-year-old man as a child bride. This is the tragic decision taken by Abdul Malik, a young Afghan father, to be able to feed the family. Parwana Malik was bought by a stranger in the past few weeks. Today Mr. Malik decided to tell the story to the BBC, confessing that at the moment of farewell, he would have begged the child’s new husband not to harm her: “Atake care of her. You will have to provide for her, but please don’t beat her“, these are his words collected by the English TV station.

The story

Parwana and her family have lived for the past four years in an Afghan refugee camp in Badghis province in the north-west of the country. Surviving thanks to humanitarian aid, the family’s economic condition has drastically worsened since the Taliban returned to power.

Two months ago the usual fate had fallen to Parwna’s sister, who was sold by the family to a wealthy Afghan citizen when she was only twelve years old.

Conflict has pushed Afghan families to force their daughters as young as 1.5 years old into marriage in exchange for money. pic.twitter.com/YUHUMcZ25w – DW News (@dwnews) November 1, 2021

The words of the child bride

The family of the child bride said they had no choice and that they are one of the thousands of poor families present in Afghanistan today.

“My father sold me because we have no bread, rice or flour. He sold me to an elderly man for this, ”the little girl explained to another news station. Devastated by guilt, his father Abdul said that since the day he sold the child he can no longer sleep. The man also told of having reached the extreme decision to sell his daughter because without alternatives: “We are eight in the family. I was forced to sell Parwana to keep others alive», He explained again to reporters.

Sold for under 2000 pounds

Parwana was sold for 200,000 Afghans in cash, the local currency, equivalent to around 1,600 pounds, but the income with which his family will be able to buy sheep and land will only be able to support Abdul’s family for a few months.

“This is your bride. Please take care of her. From now on you are her manager, please don’t beat her», These are the words of the young father to the new husband of the child.

“It was really a cheap. His father was very poor and needed money“, said the 55-year-old. “He will work in my house. I will not beat her and will treat her like a member of my family. I’ll be nice», The new husband of the child reassured while talking to journalists.

Another case is near

Meanwhile, another nine-member family in Ghor province is allegedly selling their four and nine-year-old daughters because their disabled father would not be able to work to feed them. The man told CNN that he will sell them for 10,000 Afghans, about 800 pounds. Resign the little girls to this fate, as witnessed by the words of one of them collected by the press. “Swe are a poor family and have nothing to eat. We understand this choice, ”explained the nine-year-old.

The situation in Afghanistan

Unfortunately, the sale of a daughter is a very widespread practice in the Asian country. Many girls grow up I knew that around the age of 10 they could be sold to men over 50.

The economy in Afghanistan is on the brink of collapse and international humanitarian aid has been suspended since the takeover of the Taliban. The effects of this social and economic crisis affect many families, such as that of Parwana.