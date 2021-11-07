Afghanistan, a child handed over to US soldiers disappeared. The father: “Help us find him” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Sohail, 2 months, was among the babies passed over the wall to the military in mid-August at the entrance to Kabul airport. Once inside for the parents they never found it again

A decision made in seconds. Then they had put him in the arms of a soldier, like so many other parents in those days. They just wanted to save him from the crowd and thought they’d get him back once they got into the airport. But then there was no trace of Sohail.

As he tells Reuters, Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were at Kabul airport on August 19 to leave the country. Finished in the crush of dirty river and the Abby Gate, along with thousands of other people waiting to enter Hamid Karzai Airport to board evacuation flights, they had entrusted Sohail to the US military for fear that he would be crushed by the crowd and in the conviction of reaching him on the other side of the fence shortly after. Not easy to leave a two-month-old baby in the arms of a stranger. But, after all, the entrance was just over 5 meters away. And there were many, in those hours, who passed the newborns beyond the wall.

Then for the Taliban they began to push back the crowd. And the time to enter has lengthened. Half an hour, at least. And when Mirza and Suraya made it to the airport, Sohail was gone. Gone, dissolved. I searched everywhere for three days, but there wasn’t even a children’s area. I asked more than twenty people, but I don’t speak English so I couldn’t even find out who the captain was, explained Mirza Ali, who worked as a security man at the US embassy in Afghanistan for ten years.

A few days later Mirza Ali, Suraya and their other children – aged 17, 9, 6 and 3 – are boarded on a flight to Doha, then transferred to Germany. Final destination, Fort Bliss in Texas with other Afghan refugees waiting to be resettled somewhere in the United States. But Sohail not with them.Aid workers and US officials tell me they will do their best to find him, but they are only promises, Mirza Ali despairs. A US official reassures that the case has been reported to all agencies involved, including US bases and overseas locations. But unfortunately, no one can find the baby. Meanwhile, his mother Suraya and his brothers are unable to stop even for a second in Sohail, that child who who knows where ended up and is still alive.