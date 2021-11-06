Afghanistan, activist Frozan Safi, professor of economics at the University- Corriere.it, killed

from Marta Serafini

The body of Frozan Safi, a university professor, was found together with those of three other friends. They lured them into a trap with the false promise to get them out of the country

We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face. Frozan Safi, 29 years old, a professor of economics, was known in Mazar-i-Sahrif for her activism on behalf of women. she was found dead, along with three other women in a house on the outskirts of the city. All friends and colleagues, according to the BBC, probably deceived by their killers, who lured them into the apartment with the false promise to take them to the airport to escape the country.

Twenty days ago, Frozan receives a call from an anonymous number. Collect all your documents and get ready to go. Those words make sense: Frozan had done it request for political asylum in Germany. So he takes some papers, including his college degree, throws them in a bag, throws a black and white scarf over his head and leaves the house. And it disappears. Family members are looking for her desperately, while the media are silent. Then Last Thursday, the Taliban security forces take the bodies of two unidentified women to the hospital that they had been shot to death, explaining that the police were investigating the causes, but that having been found near two men it was assumed a family quarrel. Finally, the recognition at the morgue and the news, spread by the Guardian, that the women killed are actually fouror. Frozan had bullet wounds all over, too many to count, on his head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs. Her engagement ring and purse, both gone. Sister Rita, a doctor, talking to the Guardian, cautious in pointing the finger at the Taliban. We just don’t know who killed her.

A personal revenge? A punishment for his activism? While Abdul Rahman Safi’s father, 66, says instead that the family’s body was found in a grave not far from the city and was registered by hospital workers as unknown, for many the murder of Frozan and the other three women the first against women since the Taliban took power. Who was the one who killed her? We all know this, but no one can say it publicly. Otherwise it goes the same way, says the mother a The poster. The climate in Afghanistan is therefore becoming increasingly tense. And the fear shines through the words of Zahra, another activist, who tells the Guardian that she was with Frozan during the last protest in Mazar-i-Sharif against the Taliban, confirming the woman’s commitment. And then he adds: My WhatsApp has been hacked. I wouldn’t dare go to social media now, a sign that ithe fear of being controlled and spied on is growing. All while the Taliban say they have arrested two suspects without giving further details.

Since mid-August, women have regularly held protests across the country against the Taliban, calling for the restoration and protection of their rights. In an Afghanistan increasingly bent by the economic crisis, not a day goes by without the rights of vegan women further trampled. Girls are effectively banned from secondary school, the new all-male government and women have been excluded from all sectors of society, primarily work. Human Rights Watch on Thursday denounced how the Taliban bans most women from operating as humanitarian workers in the country, hastening a looming humanitarian disaster. Activists on the other hand say they are hunted by the Taliban, who have perfected ways to infiltrate their groups and intimidate them. A qualitative leap in the repression, therefore, after they used electric batons against journalists who followed the women’s protests. And which now also provides for the return of killings and executions.