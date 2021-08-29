Afghanistan Bananistan | Geopolitical News

by Di Alberto Piccinni * –

Hollywood cinema is full of hidden messages. Phrases or details often concentrated in a few frames that would provide premonitory clues about secret plans or future events as in the famous case of the expiration date of the passport of Neo in the Matrix (11 September 2001).

Beyond any dystopia, the US is well aware of how much cinema is one of the main mediums in the exercise of the so-called soft power, that is the cultural and media influence that helps to consolidate the image of the United States in the rest of the world, in other words, an instrument of narration or, better said, of propaganda.

Although, since the days of Teddy Roosevelt and the muckrakers (1), investigative journalism, counter-narrative and anti-imperialism have also been conveyed from above through a form of control of dissent by the ruling elites, authors and directors of the last century have tried to bring to the screen the misdeeds and contradictions of the US political and imperial system especially in the tradition of political and journalistic drama from Frank Capra to Orson Welles, from Alan J. Pakula to Oliver Stone. It is up to us to grasp and interpret the explicit or implicit messages.

Among these great ones surely is the democratic actor director Robert Redford, who in a caper comedy entitled The Hot Rock of 1972 pronounces the phrase “Afghanistan Bananistan” as a signal to activate the state of hypnosis of a bank employee. The film has nothing to do with international politics but, considering the situation in Afghanistan, the power of this expression cannot be underestimated, which seems to indicate with extreme precision the function and destiny of that country right on the eve of the coup d’état. State of 1973 that overthrew the monarchy and put Mohammed Daud Khan in power, then assassinated in 1978, when the civil war degenerated and continued until today (2).

In fact, since the 1950s, artists from all over the world have used the ambivalent allegory of the Banana to allude or denounce the distinctive features of an imperialist form aimed at destabilizing South American countries (and not only) between kleptocracy, corruption, crime, weapons and of course drug trafficking: Canto General by Pablo Neruda (1950), One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez (1967), The Dictator of the Free State of Bananas by Woody Allen (1971), The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie by Luis Buñuel ( 1972) to Banana Republic by the De Gregori / Dalla couple (1978). In an equivocal and esoteric sector like that of contemporary art then, from the famous cover of the album The Velvet Underground & Nico (1967), the banana is practically omnipresent in the private kitsch collections of multinational managers.

It is paradoxical, but this phallic and soggy fruit is a symbol that represents the empire in a more truthful and tragically ironic way than does the white-headed eagle.

We will never be able to fully understand the stars and stripes if we do not understand bananas and, to do so, we must necessarily go back to the dawn of the empire, when Uncle Sam was still a child and played in the backyard.

Justified by the Monroe doctrine, the intervention of the United States in the Latin American wars of independence was aimed at satisfying the economic appetites of the big business sectors which at the time coincided mainly with oil, transport networks and the monopolization of banana production. sugar and tobacco mainly in the hands of the fruit giant United Fruit Company.

At the time of the construction of the Panama Canal, the company now known as Ciquita was almost merged with the State Department thanks to the presence of Robert Lansing and his faithful young nephews John F. Dulles and Allen W. Dulles who were just learning how do you “bananize” the subjugated countries and that is to manage the relationship between local government, the control of the territory and the American monopoly interests on mineral and agricultural resources (fruit, tobacco … and opium and canned coca).

Until 1930 the company had owned land used for the intensive cultivation of bananas in almost all Latin American countries (with a particularly widespread presence in Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica and Honduras), owned the rail transport infrastructure and a fleet of 95 ships. monthly used in the overseas distribution of crops.

If Latin America was the backyard of the United States, the United Fruit Company was the “weed gardener” (3) and represented to the US what the East India Company had been to the Queen’s Empire. . Between coups d’état, propaganda campaigns, millionaire bribes and acquisitions of land and companies operating in other sectors, the United Fruit Company, under the aegis of the State Department, managed to establish a system of political-economic domination in Latin America, again ongoing today (4).

In his War is a Racket (1935), General Butler, the military protagonist of the Banana Wars phase, describes himself as a gangster for Wall Street capitalism.

And to think that the CIA didn’t even exist yet!

It is thanks to bananas that the United States therefore refined their skills in the sector of unconventional and asymmetrical warfare. In 1921, in fact, the Navy corps accustomed to intervening so frequently in Banana Wars, published “The Small Wars Manual”, a niche text illustrating the various strategies to subvert the uncomfortable governments of the subcontinent and directly inspired by Small Wars Their Principles and Practice (1896) by the English colonel CE Callwell in which the military tactics and lessons learned in Afghanistan acquired by the English “old masters” in the two Anglo-Afghan wars of 1839 and 1878 are analyzed. Small War Manual would have been the starting point for the subsequent elaboration of other political and military strategy documents on how to fight in certain geographic areas, pilot protests or revolutions, provoke coups, conduct psychological operations and start civil wars; in short, the roots of the hybrid wars of our contemporaneity lie in the context of the banana wars and treasure the British colonial experience in Afghanistan (5).

Only after these premises are we able to fully understand the technical jargon of the former NATO general, Fabio Mini, when he states that “that in Afghanistan is not a peacekeeping mission (…) but a normal operation of what we call Small Wars”.

In fact, that there was no real desire to fight terrorism in Afghanistan, it is evident by analyzing the type of offensives that seem more focused on the control of certain strategic areas, not in a military sense but in an economic sense, because they are linked to the production of opium ( 6).

Returning to the cinema, Robert Redford has accustomed us to courageous films and in his Leoni per Agnelli dedicated to the war in Afghanistan, he provides us with a lucid and intriguing version of how war operations were conducted and propagated. The talented Meryl Streep who plays a journalist who is about to write a chronicle of the war on terror, does not want to be a victim of the propaganda of a Washington senator and tells her director: “Are you old enough to remember the Who? Meet the new boss! Same as the old boss! The Vietnam era, the same tactic, they just repackaged it. They will send little platoons … boys for bait. It’s always the same story ”.

The eras change, the war scenarios change but whether it is bananas or poppies, the operations are always carried out as per the manual.

Note.

1 – First form of investigative journalism that denounced the corruption of the senate, industrial circles and finance especially in magazines including McClure’s Magazine. The 1904 book of denunciation by journalist Ida Tarbell The history of Standard Oil, the oil company managed by John D. Rockefeller, went down in history.

2 – Meanwhile, the deposed Afghan monarch Mohammed Zahir Shah remained in exile in Italy until 2002.

3 – Emanuel Pietrobon, Blood Bananas, Lintellettualedissidente.it, 20 June 2018.

4 – In the period between 1898 and 1954, Panama, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Mexico, Haiti, Colombia, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala suffered severe US interference in the form of lightning-fast raids, short-term invasions, murders targeted by politicians and activists, coups and strategic massacres as in the case of the famous masacre de las bananeras of December 6, 1928.

5 – “Hybrid warfare is a military strategy that employs political warfare and mixes conventional warfare, irregular warfare and cyber warfare with other methods of influence, such as fake news, diplomacy, legal wars and foreign electoral interventions . By combining kinetic operations with subversive efforts, the aggressor intends to avoid attribution or retribution. ” from wikipedia.org.

6 – Enrico Piovesana, Afghanistan 2001-2016. The new opium war, Arianna Editrice, 2016.

Loading... Advertisements

* Alberto Piccinni has a degree in International Relations from the University of Bologna and works as an international cooperator in Lebanon and Algeria. Educator and MusicArTerapeuta, he has coordinated in Italy and abroad projects dedicated to childhood and disability in long-term refugee camps and historical and anthropological research in the cultural and geopolitical field for scientific or popularization purposes.