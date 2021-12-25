Afghanistan, British aid worker arrested by the Taliban in Kabul: there has been no news from him for a week

“We are aware of the detention of an British citizen in Afghanistan and we are in contact with yours family to support it “. Thus a spokesman for the British Foreign Ministry confirmed the disappearance from Grant Bailey, arrested by Taliban to Kabul. It was reported first on Daily Mirror, later picked up by other British media, specifying that the arrest is part of a round-up by militiamen in the capital.

Bailey, about 50, works for anon Governmental Organization and, according to what was said in the Mirror from a UK security services source, no news from him Saturday 18 December. According to the London newspaper, he is currently in a prison controlled by the Taliban in the capital, but no confirmation has arrived from the new Afghan government.

The officials of the Foreign Ministry they are working to find out where Bailey is being held and why he was arrested. The arrest of the volunteer was also confirmed by the Foreign Office, the British department responsible for the country’s interests abroad. According to the reconstruction of the Mirror, Bailey is back in Afghanistan to September, a few weeks after the Taliban conquest of Kabul and the withdrawal of Western troops who had been in the territory for 20 years.

A source told the British tabloid: “We were quite surprised that he returned to Kabul after the Western withdrawal, as the situation of the safety it is obviously much worse. Added to this is that the Taliban government is making it very difficult to travel ”.

