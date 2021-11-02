Afghanistan, car bombs and armed commando massacre in Kabul: at least twenty dead and 50 injured. Isis – K claimed

The security situation in Afghanistan continues to plummet. Today there is a new bloody one attack that hit the capital Kabul. A commando attacked near the largest Afghan military hospital, Sardar Dawood Khan, provoking at least 23 victims and 50 injured. After a few hours, the claim by the Islamic State-Khorasan (Is-K) arrived: at least 19 people dead and 50 injured. Is-K also said that at the entrance to the hospital a jihadist detonated the explosive belt he was wearing, before other militiamen stormed the facility and opened fire.

According to al-Jazeera, quoting a source from the Taliban government’s interior ministry, a militiaman of the Black Flags blew himself up aboard one motorcycle bomb, while three other members of the armed commando opened fire, killing people. Version also confirmed by a Taliban official: “The attack was triggered by a suicide bomber riding a motorcycle who blew himself up at the hospital entrance”, he said adding that the attack was over and that the assailants they had all been killed. According to a tweet from Emergency, “explosions in the Pd10 district” were heard with “nine wounded arriving so far at our hospital”.

In the hospital, which can accommodate up to 400 patients, the staff took refuge in a security room, told a medical source: “They feared that the attackers would go from room to room to kill as many people as possible, as had happened the first time the hospital was attacked. ”Said a witness. In fact, in March 2017, some ISIS men dressed as doctors had raided killing 50 people. In recent days the Taliban defense minister had made his first public appearance in the military hospital Mohammed Yaqoub, son of the movement’s founder, the mullah Omar, to ask Afghan businessmen to invest in health care facilities. His government, after the complete withdrawal of NATO troops, had secured the pacification of the country the safety of all Afghans is guaranteed. “This is the umpteenth demonstration that the war on the skin of the Afghan people continues, even now that the spotlight is off and the international institutions are gone”, he denounced. Emergency, who welcomed dozens of wounded in the attack in his hospital Kabul, including two children, hit by shrapnel. All this, “in the midst of a frightening economic, food and humanitarian crisis” involving “more than one in two Afghans”.