Afghanistan, family exterminated in the Kabul attack and the risk of being captured by the Taliban: 19-year-old manages to escape to Italy

“I was left alone. Please help me “. The WhatsApp message of Sima Gul arrived on the phone of the president of Amad (Multi-ethnic anti-racist women association) of Ancona, Donatella Linguiti, at the end of last September. Sima, 19 years old and of ethnicity Hazara, a minority often victim of persecution in Afghanistan by the Taliban, a month earlier he had lost all his family in the terrible suicide bombing outside the international airport of Kabul later claimed by Islamic state. The explosion on the afternoon of August 26 had exterminated more than 200 people in the area ofAbbey Gate, including the parents and siblings of the girl, who escaped by pure chance.

Alone, at 19, in the Afghanistan ofIslamic Emirate, with the hands turned back a quarter of a century to power in the hands of the Taliban, the girl’s fate seemed sealed. On the eve of the Epiphany, however, Sima Gul landed at the airport of Malpensa, where there was the hope of a better life to welcome her. A life that starts from Ancona: “Sima is at home with me and my daughter – Linguiti specifies -, she is still in shock, she is afraid and cannot express well the pain she has felt in the last four months, but she will soon be better. We will help you learn Italian and with you we will see together the study path that suits you best. We will be by your side to overcome the trauma thanks to the support of one Psychologist who said she was available and ours cultural mediator of Farsi language. Meanwhile, she has her own room which we painted for her in a beautiful bright yellow. She wants to go back to studying and become one dentist. She has a strong temper, otherwise she would not have passed the harsh tests that fate has put before her. It will take some time and we will be by your side. In the meantime, we began to get to know each other, went shopping together and began to understand his sensitivity “.

The 131 days between August 26 and the evening of January 4 were the most terrible in Sima Gul’s life. In the chaos of Kabul, shaken by the flight of internationals and Afghans, certain of suffering the consequences of the return of Quranic students at the helm of Afghanistan, Sima Gul moved blindly, aimlessly and without affection, with pain in her heart and fear of ending up in the hands of the Taliban. An ideal prey for them: its horizon, at best, was to be given in marriage to a stranger. “A young girl, alone, and also of Hazara ethnicity – explains Amad’s manager – For her it would not have been an easy existence. Having her here with us fills us with joy and gives us the strength, as an association, to go forward in the work we are doing for so many other people in difficulty, especially in Afghanistan. We do not have the numbers and claims of large agencies, but in our small way, especially for the story of Sima Gul, we have succeeded in a small miracle made of solidarity and love from many people, in Afghanistan, in Iran and in Italy. Unfortunately, on the public side, there is little room for maneuver with regard to humanitarian corridors. Ours is a small but concrete reality and we already thank those who want to take a piece of the journey with us ”.

Indeed, Sima Gul’s journey from the horror of Kabul to arriving in Italy was long and full of emotions. It started from hiding in the hole of a under the stairs in a house in Kabul where the girl hid for days thanks to a local family who, although not wealthy, helped her not to end up in the hands of the Taliban. From here the girl asked for help managing to contact Amad and starting her obstacle course. Linguiti tells how they managed to overcome obstacles: “Since August Amad has been following the events of dozens of Afghans living in Marche whose families are in danger after the return of the Taliban. A network has been born in recent months which in the case of Sima Gul has come back very useful because everyone has given their small contribution. Starting from the first person, the brother of an Afghan who lives in Ancona, who collected the girl from that hole in Kabul and brought her back to Herat, its province of origin. For weeks she was housed, hidden, protected and helped to take the visa to go to Iran. The fact of being in possession of the passport it was decisive. Once in Iran she was taken under the protective wing of our cultural mediator’s sister, Narghes, who then helped her to communicate in Dari. This happened around the end of November. TO Tehran it was forty days of work, of contacts, of appointments to get her an Italian visa from the embassy and after a thousand troubles we made it. Until the other day, when Sima Gul was taken to Tehran airport at dawn and there another relative of one of our associates literally put her on the flight to Milan. At Malpensa two of our ‘relays’ welcomed her and accompanied her to Bologna, where he continued his journey to Ancona with me “.

Looking back over the last few months, from the message on the phone to the physical encounter, Donatella Linguiti is moved: “Sima Gul hugged me as I never had in life. A hug capable of communicating more than many words. This very young girl, tried by the drama she experienced, had immense courage moved by desperation. The gratification received in that embrace makes me think that 2022 could really be a better year “.