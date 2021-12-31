Afghanistan, former president Ashraf Ghani remembers his escape from Kabul- Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

In an interview with the BBC, the former president who left the country on August 15 recounts the moments that led to his escape: a decision that hands the country into the hands of the Taliban

When he woke up on the morning of August 15, 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani he did not know that this would be his last day in the country he had driven since 2014. Only when his plane left Kabul, he recounted in an interview aired on the Today’s radio show Bbc, realized he was really leaving, leaving Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban: a decision that has attracted great criticism but which, after 4 and a half months, he still defends.

The Taliban had agreed not to enter Kabul, but two hours later this was no longer the case, he recalled Ghani, who now lives in the United Arab Emirates, during an interview with General Nick Carter, former Chief of Staff of the British Armed Forces. Two different Taliban factions were approaching from two different directions, and there was the enormous possibility of a major conflict that would have destroyed a city of 5 million, bringing chaos among its people.

For this, he explains, he decided to let some of his closest collaborators and loved ones leave, including his wife – reluctantly – and his National Security Advisor. Ghani, on the other hand, was waiting for a car to take him to the Ministry of Defense: that car never arrived, while his adviser returned with the head of presidential security, both terrified, claiming that they would all be killed. He gave me less than two minutes to make a decision, I said to leave for Khost, but he replied that the city had fallen, as was Jalalabad, the former president recalls.

I didn’t know where we were goinghe adds. Only when we took off did I realize we were leaving Afghanistan. it all happened suddenly. According to many observers, the escape of Ghani – who was already criticized for his management of the country – blew up a complicated deal that involved an orderly transition and paved the way for the reconquest of the country by the Taliban: the Koranic students were certain to return to the government, but the vacuum created by the sudden departure of the president accelerated the transition.

Today Ghani, 72, admits some mistakes, starting with the trust placed in the international community, but categorically claims not to have brought money out of the country and believes that it was the Doha agreement between Donald Trump’s United States and the Taliban – which envisaged a gradual reduction of the American armed forces in Afghanistan – leading to the fall of Kabul. Instead of a peace process, it was a withdrawal process. The deal canceled us: Instead of a political deal, we had a violent coup, he says Bbc Ghani. My professional life was destroyed, my values ​​trampled, I was turned into the scapegoat.