“Afghanistan. From war to war ”, from the invasion of the Red Army to the last, dramatic months- Corriere.it

They called it the “graveyard of empires”. Afghanistan is a difficult country, with a complicated geography, divided into ethnic groups, religious factions, warrior populations and deeply conservative tribal traditions, enemies of modernity. The resounding failure of the American-led international coalition after twenty years of presence in the country fully confirms the reputation that Afghanistan has earned in history. But this last debacle, in which Italy is fully involved on a par with the other European partners, has not yet been examined, studied and not even remotely discussed.

An ambiguous veil of removals and unspoken things weighs on the story of the presence of the international coalition just defeated by the Taliban. Therefore, «Afghanistan. From war to war ”, the documentary that Rai Tre broadcasts on 3 December at 21.25. It is an international co-production, with Art and the Franco-German presence, which starts from the period of the invasion of the Red Army, extends to the guerrillas of the mujahideen militias, then to the first Taliban regime, to the American invasion after 11 September 2001 and tries to frame these last, dramatic months. An attempt to try to understand and perhaps avoid repeating the same mistakes in the future.

December 3, 2021 | 10:21

