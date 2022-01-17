Afghanistan, group of women demonstrates for work and education: Taliban use pepper spray to disperse them

The Taliban fired pepper spray against a group of women who demonstrated a Kabul to ask for the right to work and education. Crying for “justice” and equality “, the small group of about twenty women gathered in front of the University of Kabul holding some banners with the words ‘Women’s rights, human rights’. But the protest was dispersed by Taliban fighters who arrived in several vehicles. “When we were near the university, three vehicles arrived and the Taliban sprayed us with pepper spray,” said one of the protesters who asked not to be named for security reasons. “My right eye started to burn. “One of them has me as well pointed the gun at“, he added. Two other protesters claimed that one of the women was transported to hospital after the spray caused her an allergic reaction to her eyes and face, while one of the militants seized the cell phone of a man who was filming the demonstration. The hardline Islamic group has banned unauthorized protests and often intervened to forcibly dismantle demonstrations claiming women’s rights

See also Uk, fake party with Boris Johnson masks and dances in front of the prime minister’s residence in Downing Street