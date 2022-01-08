Afghanistan: here is the hell of women. The Taliban ban hammams and personal hygiene

What was feared is happening, if not worse. With the takeover of power by the Taliban after thea US-led retreat / flight of Westerners in August 2021, Afghanistan became a real hell for women, reduced, according to the interpretation of the Koranic students, to a nothing that does not go beyond the reproductive capacity or to being slaves to the wishes of the male father and master. As if that weren’t enough poverty which unfortunately already forces many women to sell their children in a sort of black market of despair. And all in an almost deafening silence of the West.

They are now restarting the machine of the darkest obscurantism but it will certainly not be enough. Since they took power, they have banned girls from schooling, women have been effectively barred from working in the public sector, and in any case they have been kicked out of government positions. Last week they decreed that women who want to take long road trips can only do so if accompanied by a close relative and obviously male. Furthermore, it is mandatory to wear a full “hijab” that covers the face as well as the head. Prohibitions that are combined with that of playing sports, working, listening to music, dressing as you please and like.









The latest news concerns personal hygiene and women’s faith The Taliban have in fact decided to prevent the Afghans in the northern provinces of Balkh and Herat from going to the hammams, the public baths widespread in the Islamic world, which represent for many, in the cold Afghanistan, the only opportunity to wash in the heat, as well as the place dedicated to ritual washing. The fear is that the decision could be extended to the whole country.

But what matters to the Taliban who have done much worse. Do you remember the young volleyball player decapitated because she was a woman and a sportswoman?

Meanwhile, to make sure that females do not pollute their world of pure Muslim faithful males, the Taliban have ordered clothing dealers to cut off the heads of mannequins, especially if with the appearance of a woman because the human representation “violates Sharia law”. Islamic law. “We have ordered shopkeepers to cut off the heads of mannequins because they are against sharia law,” they say. The representation of the human figure, especially if female, is in fact considered an impiety in the rigid interpretation of Islamic law. But at least here we are talking about mannequins.









Yes, because then there are also physical horrors as well as moral ones. Started a few days after the return to power. On 7 September, the new government just formed by the Taliban excluded women and minorities and the next day the Taliban used whips and sticks against a group of women protesting in Kabul for the lack of female representation. Sport is prohibited . The schools and the music mashed potato. The line is becoming clearer for those who had hopes or only doubts that the Taliban has changed after 20 years. The list of horrors is long. “We are committed to respecting women’s rights under the Sharia system “, said the Taliban leaders as soon as they regained power. And so it was.

Everything is lawful for Quranic students like killing Frozan Savi, a human rights business and killed after a kidnapping. His fault? Believe in a world other than the Taliban. “We recognized her from her clothes. The bullets destroyed her face,” said Safi’s sister, Rita, who is a doctor. “There were bullet wounds all over the place, too many to count, on the head, heart, chest, kidneys and legs.” Her engagement ring and purse were not there, Frozan wasn’t the only one to pay for the “sin” of being a woman in Afghanistan and she won’t be the last. And the West is silent









