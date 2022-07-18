“Afghanistan is a much bigger threat to the world today than it was in 2001”: Ahmad Massoud, leader of the Taliban resistance, speaks to the BBC

Daoud Qarizah

BBC Persian Service

8 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ahmad Massoud carries the weight of the resistance on his shoulders.

“Afghanistan is a much bigger threat to the world today than it was in 2001.”

This is the harsh warning from the son of a famous anti-Taliban resistance leader.

Ahmad Massoud is only 33 years old but he is already following in his father’s footsteps.

His father was the veteran commander Ahmad Shah Massoudknown as the ‘lion of Panjshir’, the province north of Kabul where the family hails from.

Ahmad Shah Massoud was assassinated by al Qaeda operatives two days before the September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001.

This was during the last period of Taliban rule, when the Islamic militant group in Afghanistan allowed other jihadist groups to live on its territory.

Now, her son fears that history is repeating itself.

“Safe Haven for Terrorists”

Ahmad Massoud says his country has once again become a safe haven for dozens of terrorist groupsincluding ISIS and al Qaeda, who want to export their extremist ideology to the world.

The Western-backed Afghan government collapsed in August last year after the withdrawal of foreign troops.

The Taliban regained power after more than 20 years.

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, Ahmad Massoud warned the world not to ignore Afghanistan, saying his country needs urgent attention and political stability.

Massoud pointed out that terrorist groups could use this turbulent period to target foreign interests.

Caption, The location of Ahmad Massoud’s interview with the BBC was not disclosed.

His father, Ahmad Shah Massoud, issued a similar warning just days before 9/11.

Ahmad Massoud says his father’s warning was not heeded and the world has lived with the consequences ever since.

The current situation in Afghanistan is “much worse” than in his father’s time, Massoud said.

“I hope that the world, and especially Europe, understands the seriousness of the threat that Afghanistan represents and intervene in a meaningful way to help establish a legitimate and accountable government in Afghanistan,” he said.

“Forced to Fight”

Ahmad Massoud completed a year of training at the Royal Military Academy located in the town of Sandhurst, in the south of England (Royal Military Academy Sandhurst), where the United Kingdom trains its army officers.

He then completed a bachelor’s degree in war studies at King’s College in London.

The young leader says that the crisis in his country must be resolved through political negotiations rather than through war.

However, he says the Taliban “left him no choice” but to resist and fight what he calls the Taliban’s “crimes against humanity.”

Following the Taliban’s return to power in August last year, Ahmad Massoud retreated to his hometown of Panjshir and formed the National Resistance Front.

Massoud now command over 3,000 armed combatants.

For the past 11 months his forces have been fighting the Taliban, mainly in the valleys and mountains of Panjshir and in the neighboring strategic district of Andarab in Baghlan province.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Anti-Taliban resistance fighters in Panjshir in August 2021.

Such fighting contradicts the Taliban’s claim that they have brought security to all of Afghan territory.

Unlike his father’s armed struggle in the late 1990s, no country has so far publicly endorsed Ahmad Massoud’s armed resistance against the Taliban.

Last month, the UK government issued a statement saying it “does not support anyone, including Afghan citizens, who seeks to achieve political change through violence, or any activity that incites violence for politicians in Afghanistan.

The Taliban welcomed the British position.

But Ahmad Massoud says it is “morally questionable“and raises how Western powers can now say it is not acceptable to fight the Taliban when they backed the military campaign against them for decades.

Massoud also points out that the Afghan people have the right to fight for justice and freedom.

“Ethically, it is a cause that must be supported,” he says.

Lack of money and weapons

The leader of the National Resistance Front acknowledged that his forces have far fewer resources than the Taliban.

But he assured that high morale and motivation are the factors that have kept the resistance active.

“We are in 2022. A new young generation wants a new Afghanistan where they can decide their future“, he added.

Ahmad Massoud urged world powers, including Britain, to support the people of Afghanistan and increase pressure on the Taliban to accept a political solution.

image source, Reuters Caption, The Taliban rule Afghanistan but their legitimacy has not been recognized internationally.

Almost a year since the Taliban seized power in Kabul, no country has recognized his government.

However, several countries and regional powers such as Russia have indicated that they are willing to have normal relations with the Taliban government.

Ahmad Massoud warned against the risks of recognizing the Taliban. And he assured that any country that decides to recognize them will be responsible for the tyranny and atrocities of the Islamic militant group.

Massoud accuseither the Taliban for waging a widespread campaign to illegally arrest, torture and kill civilians in Panjshir, Andarab and elsewhere. The UN has also denounced these murders.

Ahmad Massoud said that 97% of those arrested by the Taliban had no connection to his National Resistance Front and said that the arrests are aimed at inflicting psychological pressure on the resistance.

Massoud apologized to the families of the victims, saying he was unable to help them due to his limited resources.

Call for dialogue

Political talks are the only way to resolve the crisis, Ahmad Massoud stressed.

The leader of the resistance has had several encounters with Taliban leadersincluding a face-to-face meeting with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mottaqi in Tehran six months ago.

But the talks did not progress, he said. He blamed this on the Taliban, noting that they have not reached a point of believing in a political settlement.

However, Massoud noted that there are signs that the lower levels of the Taliban want a more open and inclusive process.

And he hopes this understanding trickles down to top leaders.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ahmad Massoud (right) and his father on a banner in the Panjshir Valley before the Taliban took over.

But he knows he faces a long and lonely battle, he added.

“The world has abandoned the Afghan peopleMassoud said.

“They have left us to fight global terrorism on our own.”