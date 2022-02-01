Afghanistan: Jolie, you can cut flower don’t stop spring – Last Hour

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, FEBRUARY 01 – “You can cut the flower, but you can’t stop the arrival of spring”: Angelina Jolie concluded by citing Afghan women’s rights activist Malalai Joya, speaking to the European Parliament for the high-level conference on Afghan women, in which the well-known actress participated as a correspondent for the United Nations High Commissioner. . “I urge leaders around the world – said Jolie – to make those in power in Afghanistan accountable for their treatment of women and civil society. To ensure that humanitarian aid reaches women and organizations led by women. To stop the violent push-backs of vulnerable refugees that are taking place in some borders “.



“I hope people free to think everywhere will help ensure that the women of Afghanistan are not forgotten,” added Jolie.



“Learn their names and their stories”, he urged, listing the most representative female personalities of the country, including artists and activists. “Think of all the women whose names we will never know, but who have endured in their own way for generations,” she added. Please support the millions of Afghan refugees who are thirsty for knowledge, opportunity, freedom and security, “concluded Angelina Jolie.



