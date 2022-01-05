Afghanistan, mother dies of cold on the border between Iran and Turkey- Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Found a woman’s body with her feet covered in plastic bags. He had given his socks to his children to protect their hands from the cold

He used his socks to protect his children’s hands from freezing and slipped two plastic bags to his feet to continue walking in the snow. But then he didn’t make it. An Afghan woman who tried to cross the border after fleeing her country was found dead on the first of the year on the border between Turkey and Iran in the village of Belasur.. With her, buried in the snow, also the bodies of two of her children, while the two eldest, aged eight and nine, managed to escape, as reported by various Turkish and Iranian media. The images of the woman’s and children’s bodies were disseminated on social networks.

An Afghanistan refugee woman trying to enter Turkey with her two children has died from frostbite in a border with Iran. Reporters in the area reports she took off her socks and covered his children? S hands. The mother froze and died. @KarzaiH @ AnisaShaheed1 @ashrafghani pic.twitter.com/l4eUGDITbE – Aziz Rahman (@ AzizRawan900) January 3, 2022

According to the first news spread on the net, the incident would have occurred in a village in the district of Zalp but in an official statement the governor of Van stated that the body was found on the Iranian side of the border. On January 1, 2022, social media accounts reported that a mother of two who froze to death while trying to cross the border between Turkey and Iran and that the children survived by taking refuge in the village. In the examination carried out on this, it was found that no incidents had been reported or detected by our law enforcement unit and it was established that the places mentioned were contradictory. With a more in-depth investigation, it was found that this sad incident did not occur within the borders of our country but in a village named Belesur in the Islamic Republic of Iran near the border with Turkey and the people were handed over to the soldiers of Iran. by the villagers. The Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Afghan Embassy in Iran have not yet commented on the incident.

The emergency confirmed by Caritas Turkey, which tells to AsiaNews : In December alone, 14 families made up of widows with children turned to us for help. The Christian association has rented houses for them and is now trying to organize a canteen for 30 families, for a total of 120 people. With two euros a day, continues Caritas Turkey, we can guarantee two hot meals to people.

Meanwhile, in fear of an uncontrolled flow, Turkey has strengthened its defenses along the border with Iran., considered the main hub of migrant smuggling. According to statistics from Ankara, at least 182 thousand Afghan migrants are registered in Turkey, plus another 120 thousand who are not registered in the official registers and live in semi-clandestine conditions. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intervened on the issue, underlining that the country has no intention of becoming a hub for migrants headed to Europe. In 2021 the security forces of the eastern province of Van, on the border with Iran, blocked the entry of more than 120,000 migrants fleeing wars and persecutions, while the construction of the wall continues. So far 40 km have been completed out of a total of 64 planned, along which 103 towers will be built, including 45 for communication and another 58 for surveillance. The patrols also arrested 15,000 people (without specifying their identity or status) and 1,904 suspected human traffickers, seizing 880 vehicles and five boats.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, Afghans make up one of the largest refugee populations in the world. There are 2.6 million registered Afghan refugees in the world, of which 2.2 million are registered in Iran and Pakistan alone. Another 3.5 million people are internally displaced, having fled their homes in search of refuge within the country. Recently the United Nations declared a humanitarian emergency for Afghanistan, bent by the cold and the lack of food.