Afghanistan, no women in soap operas. The last ban of the Taliban- Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

Eight directives for the media issued: longer veil for journalists. The UN: a country in collapse

No.It does not matter that there is no more food in the country and the financial system is in collapse. Crucial – for the Taliban – is that women do not appear in soap operas and that TV presenters are well covered while reading the news.

It is the latest provision by the Taliban government that has released a set of guidelines to the canals with eight new rules. Although the indications on the length of the veil of the anchors are not very precise, the censorship ranges. They range from the ban on films considered “contrary to sharia principles and Afghan values”. Filming “that expose private parts of the body” is also prohibited. And comedy and entertainment shows that insult religion or can be considered “offensive to Afghans” are suspended. Finally, no foreign films.

“Unexpected rules,” according to Hujjatullah Mujaddedi of the journalists’ association. But above all, rules which, in addition to being detrimental to women’s rights – higher education has already been banned for young women in the country and most of their jobs are banned for women – have no adherence to reality. In Afghanistan, as well as in a large part of the Muslim world, the most popular soap operas are those produced in Turkey, “drama” where women are almost always the protagonists.

It is difficult to think of not broadcasting them again, giving a displeasure to the Turkish “ally”. And again: this measure risks trampling the feet of the warlords who own most of the local televisions, which flourished in Afghanistan after the collapse of the Taliban in 2001. According to Hujjatullah Mujaddedi, many broadcasters, if forced to suspend the most popular programs, will have to close.

A situation that will certainly not please local drug traffickers and that risks raising the already high tension The crackdown on televisions comes as the United Nations launch yet another appeal, calling for urgent action to support Afghan banks and highlighting how the consequences of a collapse of the system would be “colossal”. Translated, the definitive collapse of the country is one step away, while the cold is increasingly severe, electricity cuts are increasingly frequent and food is scarce while prices have doubled.

In this context, the image of Farzanah Ayoubi, a fairly well-known journalist in Afghanistan before August 15, caused much discussion last week. For seven years he had worked for various media in the country and was often on television. Today a colleague of hers shows her on Twitter while she is crouched in the street next to a pile of items offered for sale. “Farzanah has lost her job, as a woman she cannot find a job and is forced to be a street vendor,” denounced Miraqa Popal, former director of Tolo News, the main Afghan network. And like Farzanah, thousands of other women and men crowd the streets of Kabul every day.

And, while the Taliban worry about soap and the length of the veil, UNICEF warns: the number of child brides has grown since 15 August and families are forced to sell their daughters for $ 50.