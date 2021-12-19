Afghanistan, queuing in the cold to get a passport

MAXIM SHIPENKOVEPA epaselect epa09648445 Taliban stand guard as people wait to enter the passport office following its reopening after a gap of one month in Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 December 2021. Passport Director Alam Gul Haqqani said on 18 December that passport issuing services, which were closed for one month due to overcrowding and technical problems with biometric devices, have resumed. The department currently handles around 3,000 passports a day in provincial offices. Since August, the entire country has been under the control of the Taliban, whose earlier government (1996-2001) was marked by a strict interpretation of Islamic Law (Sharia), human rights violations and the exodus of a large number of citizens. EPA / MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Queues of hundreds of people braving sub-zero temperatures in the Afghan capital Kabul on the first day of the passport office reopening.

The Taliban government only yesterday announced the resumption of activities of the office, which had been inactive since mid-August after their rise to power and reopened only for a few days in October, before technical problems forced it to close again.

As of today, hopes are rekindled for thousands of Afghans who intend to leave the country, either because they fear reprisals by the Taliban for collaborating with foreigners or because they are in need of medical care in neighboring Pakistan or because they are driven by the economic crisis that borders on, as warned by the ‘UN, the humanitarian catastrophe.

The waiting outside the office, due to the crowd, is punctuated by moments of tension with the Taliban militiamen forced to intervene repeatedly to keep the line that stretches along the street orderly.

There are fears that are not entirely unfounded that the opportunity for gathering is seized by ISIS terrorists – as has already happened in recent months – to carry out an attack. At the end of August, more than 150 people were killed in similar circumstances near the Kabul airport, where crowds gathered in the hope of leaving before US troops finally left the country.

From today, the issue of the coveted document has resumed in three regions of Afghanistan, as announced yesterday by the head of the national passport service, Alam Gul Haqqani: “All the technical problems are solved and the biometric equipment has been repaired” he assured, adding that passports will be issued in a first phase to those who have already submitted the application, while new applications will be accepted starting from January 10th.