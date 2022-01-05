World

Afghanistan, refugee freezes to death on the Turkish-Iranian border: she had used socks to protect her children’s hands from the cold

A woman Afghan refugee she froze to death in the village of Belasur, close to the border Turkish-Iranianwhile he was trying to illegally enter Turkey with his family two children aged 8 and 9. Residents of the village, who found the two children and the lifeless woman’s body, testified that the mother used her socks to protect her children’s hands from the cold and that she covered her feet with plastic bags.

There is a photograph, relaunched by a Twitter post from the Turkish broadcaster Demokrat.Tv, and some videos released by other local media, showing the mother’s corpse covered in snow and the two children with swollen hands and red from the cold. On the shocking photo Emanuele Nannini, program coordinator of Emergency in Afghanistan, he comments that “we have seen a lot of these images in recent years, but you never get used to them. For some they are just statistics, unfortunately or fortunately we see these situations in our hospitals, mainly with women and children as protagonists. It is important that these images circulate and denounce the war ”.

With the fall of Kabul on August 15, the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan has brought the issue of refugees back to the center of attention. According to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Afghans make up one of the largest refugee populations in the world. There are 2.6 million Afghan refugees registered in the world, of which 2.2 million register only in Iran And Pakistan. Others 3.5 million of people are internally displaced, having fled their homes in search of refuge within the country.

