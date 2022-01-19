Afghanistan relaunches Christian persecutions. 360 million at risk worldwide





Church destroyed in Iraq – Foto Porte Aperte / Open Doors

The Taliban reconquest of Afghanistan is fuel for global anti-Christian jihadism. And over 360 million Christians worldwide experience at least a high level of persecution and discrimination on the grounds of faith. One every seven. And it really is Afghanistan today the most dangerous country in the world for Christians, followed by North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, India and Saudi Arabia, just to mention the top ten countries. This is the analysis of the World Watch List 2022, the report on the 50 states where Christians suffer persecution, edited by the organization Porte Aperte / Open Doors for the period 1 October 2020 – 30 September 2021, presented today in the Chamber by the director of the NGO Cristian Nani.

This year there is the highest level of persecution since WWL was first published 29 years ago. The persecutory dynamics highlight the growth of the phenomenon of a “refugee” church, which sees more and more Christians fleeing persecution; then there is the Chinese model of centralized control religion, emulated by other countries; finally the exploitation of the restrictions of the pandemic from Covid-19, by authoritarian governments and criminal organizations, to weaken the Christian communities.

Afghanistan black jersey among anti-Christian countries. The Open Doors report paints a shocking picture of the life of the small and hidden Christian community in Afghanistan: men risk death if their faith is discovered; women and girls can survive if given in marriage as “spoils of war” to young Taliban fighters, others are raped and subjected to trafficking; the Taliban government obtained access to documents that helped identify Afghan Christians who were arrested and then killed by Taliban fighters; a large part of the Christian population fled to rural regions or refugee camps in neighboring nations, which are still present in the WWL because they are hostile to Christians. But among the top five persecuting countries, four are Islamic: in addition to the Taliban regime, there are Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

North Korea overtaken falls to second place. The 2022 Report therefore highlights that while the persecution increases, the Kim Jong-un regime no longer leads the ranking, after 20 years at the top, because it has been surpassed in horrors by Afghanistan. A new law against “reactionary thinking” has increased the number of Christians arrested and the closures of churches set up clandestinely in homes. Imprisoned in brutal “re-education camps”, few make it out alive.

India: “The real Indians are only the Hindus.” A democratic country, but increasingly influenced by Hindu nationalist ideology, according to which to be Indian means to be Hindu. Violence against Christians and other religious minorities is ignored or encouraged by Indian political leaders, and accompanied by a surge in misinformation in the media and social netwok.

Nigeria in first place for the massacres. Open Doors among the approximately 100 countries monitored in the research reveals an increase in persecution in absolute terms: those showing a definable high, very high or extreme level rise from 74 to 76. Christians killed for reasons linked to faith are growing, by over 23% (as many as 5,898 against 4,761 in the 2021 report), with Nigeria always the epicenter of massacres (4,650) together with other nations of Sub-Saharan Africa affected by anti-Christian violence . And 5,110 churches and related buildings were attacked or closed (4,488 the previous year), 6,175 Christians arrested and imprisoned without trial (from 4,277) and 3,829 Christians kidnapped (from 1,710). In the specific list of the top ten countries of the WWL 2022 calculated only on acts of violence against Christians, and no longer on pressures in general, we find 7 African nations: Nigeria, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Cameroon, Mali and South Sudan.

Refugee Christians, historic churches, Protestants, converts are targeted. The World Watch List considers 4 types of Christian communities: expatriate or immigrant communities, historic churches (such as Catholics, Orthodox and traditional Protestant churches), non-traditional Protestant communities (such as Evangelicals, Baptists, Pentecostals), and communities of converts to Christianity (especially from Islam Hinduism, often the most affected by persecution).

Women and girls in the sights. The phenomenon is “horizontal” and common to many companies. And therefore it remains difficult to collect reliable data on the number of Christian women victims of rape and abuse because of their faith: in many countries, reports are rare, for cultural and social reasons. A minimum starting figure, according to the estimates of the report, crossed with testimonies collected, is over 3,100, to which are added over 1,500 forced marriages: mainly in Asian areas, in Pakistan in particular.

These are, however, figures to be considered as the tip of a much more imposing iceberg, a furtive glance on an alarming submerged. Domestic vulnerability specifically affects minority women and children. In recent years, research in the field of gender violence, uncovering a shocking universe of abuse.

And this violence affects even the smallest. In particular, the phenomenon of forced marriages makes girls literally slaves: kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam, as in the case of Pakistan, they are given in marriage to older men who in fact become their masters. Dozens of trials underway, initiated by parents who try to free their daughters, but who often collide with a wall of silence from the authorities who sometimes, even, do not even start the criminal proceedings despite the complaints of Christians are more than circumstantial.