Afghanistan: Taliban approves first budget without aid – Last Hour

(ANSA) – KABUL, 13 JAN – The Taliban, in government in Afghanistan, approved the first state budget that does not include foreign aid. “For the first time in two decades, we have taken stock that does not depend on international aid. For us it is a great success”, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance of Kabul, Ahmad Wakli Haqmal.



The budget, which covers only the first three months of 2022, and amounts to the equivalent of 450 million euros, is dedicated to the operating costs of the state apparatus. “All the money comes from our own resources.” 4.7 billion Afghans (about 39 million dollars) are dedicated to investments, allocated to the development of transport infrastructures. “It’s not much, but that’s all we can do for now,” the spokesperson said.



Since the Taliban’s return to power last August, international donors have suspended aid, which accounted for 80% of the state budget. The new masters of Afghanistan have set the start of the financial year on March 21, according to the solar calendar.



The next budget, which is being prepared, will be presented after that date. (HANDLE).

