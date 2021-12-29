Afghanistan, Taliban close Laila Haidari’s center for drug addicts: “They treat them with barbaric methods. I forced myself into hiding.”

“When i Taliban they came back, they closed my center. The hospitalized boys, who also worked in mine restaurant, I am ran away for fear of being punished for working with me. I hid. The situation is tragic. ” Laila Haidari he is 43 years old and has been at the head of Mother Camp, the only private center in rehabilitation for drug addicts from Kabul. After last August 15 which marked the return to power of the Taliban, Laila had to abandon her business. “That place it was my life, I made a thousand sacrifices to put it on its feet and in a moment everything was lost ”.

Mother Camp housed hundreds of drug addicts from all over theAfghanistan. There, people were washed, fed and put to work. A way to keep them off drugs. “The goal wasn’t just to help the single person who was suffering from drug addiction, but also his family, both economically and psychologically. I know what it means to have a drug addict in the family, it’s not easy ”.

Laila’s brother, Hakim, used drugs and this died. “He was a good person – says Laila a Ilfattoquotidiano.it -, he didn’t deserve to end up like that “. This woman’s whole life was marked by difficulties. Born in Pakistan and raised in Iran, Laila Haidari was one little girl bride. At the age of 13 she was married to a 30 year old mullah from whom he divorced after a few years after having three children who, as required by Islamic law, remained with their father. “Unfortunately, I remember everything clearly from that period. I was a child in the hands of a man, made to be a wife and mother, knowing nothing of the world “.

Arriving in Afghanistan in 2009, Laila began following a cinematography course. His dream was to become a director. There, however, the terrible discovery: Hakim, his brother, had become a drug addict in a country that is the world’s largest producer of opium and in which at least 1 million Afghans between the ages of 15 and 64, according to the UNDC, the UN agency for the fight against drugs, are drug addicts. He found it under the bridge Pul-e-Sukhta, in the western part of Kabul, considered the haunt of heroin addicts in the city. “When I saw it in the more absolute degradation I had a pain in my heart and I decided that I had to do something to help him and our family ”. Thus began the Mother Camp adventure. “It was 2010, I wanted to do something not only to help my brother, but all the drug addicts in the country – says Laila – Drugs are one of the main problems in Afghanistan and so far little or nothing has been done to solve it” . The work of the “mother”, As Laila was called by the guests of the structure, was fundamental and the center slowly became a point of reference for the company. From 2010 to today Mother Camp has welcomed about 6,400 drug addicts Afghans.

Many friends and no institutions helped Leila Haidari. “No one from the previous government has ever helped us – he explains – I’d like to understand how and why other initiatives have been financed, while mine hasn’t”. The obstacles he had to face to set up a reality like that of Mother Camp, however, were not only of a financial nature. “Many of the people who initially supported me slowly pulled back. At that point, I rolled up my sleeves and opened a restaurant in Kabul, on Taj Begum, where Mother Camp patients could work and which would allow me to run the center “. It was not easy for Haidari: a lonely woman at the head of a rehabilitation center for drug addicts and a restaurant, in an Afghanistan still linked to strong religious and social prejudices. “They accused me of running a brothel, just because I took care of a restaurant on my own where women and men were not separated, they could meet and share lunch or dinner together, I didn’t see anything wrong with that ”, she continues.

After the Taliban returned to power, Mother Camp was closed. “It all happened in one night. The patients of the camp who were being treated are Escaped because different armed men entered the center and they closed all the gates. In an instant I lost everything I had fought for 12 years ”. Since the Taliban returned to power, they have vowed to tackle the problem of drug addiction and stop the production of drugs, despite the fact that this has always been one of their main sources of livelihood. One of the first measures that the Quranic students they took as soon as they got back to power was to rake the area of ​​the Pul-e-Sukhta bridge. Operations, these, which today are more and more frequent. “They took them by force and transported them to different hospitals in the city, where the patients come treated with brutal methods”Explains Laila. The Taliban’s method of dealing with drug addiction is simple: 45 days of total drug abstinence and no pain relief treatment. “In recent months the Taliban have tried to solve the problem of drug addiction using strong and barbaric methods, but this is not the best way to cure this type of disease”.

Despite being in the crosshairs of the militiamen in power, Laila does not give up and has decided to continue her humanitarian activity by staying there, in Kabul. “I know that they are looking for me because I lead a lifestyle that they don’t accept, but I don’t stop. Many people call me asking for help just to find food. The situation is serious in Afghanistan, especially for women. They lost husbands, children and brothers, suffered violence and starved to death. The misery of this war of men has been paid for by women ”.

The condition of women in Afghanistan is getting worse every day. For the new rulers, every woman must wear the burqa and it can’t either travel if not accompanied by a male relative. “For this we have formed a group of professional seamstress women and we have created a small clothing brand, Tipchi – she concludes – We would like to get in touch with the big and small realities of Italian fashion, we need support to give Afghan women a future. ” Laila Haidari does not intend to leave Afghanistan. “I receive requests for help every day, how can I abandon this people?”. Meanwhile, his courage hasn’t gone unnoticed. On 7 December, the Bbc inserted it between 100 most influential women in the world.