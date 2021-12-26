World

Afghanistan, Taliban forbid women to travel without a male relative

Fight the darkness of the Taliban dictatorship with the bright colors of Afghan clothes. This is the battle that women of Afghan descent from around the world have waged on Twitter, united under the banner of hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes And #AfghanistanCulture. The social campaign is launched by Dr. Bahar Jalali, a former history professor at the American University in Afghanistan.

On her Twitter account, Jalali posted a photo of herself in a traditional garment of bright red and green, complete with bright jewels and elegant make-up.

Her words – “The Taliban / Pakistani culture is very different from the Afghan one. We are a country of colors, embellishments, ornaments and textures. We will not sit idly by while our identity is under attack and they try to erase us as a nation “- they have generated a wave of social engagement joined by representatives of politics, journalism, but also ordinary women, from every corner of the world. Not only that, to claim the cultural freedom of the Afghans against the Taliban diktats – such as the obligation for women to wear only some clothes allowed by the sharia – were also several men, who lined up alongside their wives, mothers and sisters.

